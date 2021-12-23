The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center Continues to Enrich The Quality of Life for West Texans
WNPAC is celebrating 10 years of serving the West Texas region by bringing a variety of arts and cultural events to the Permian Basin.ODESSA, TX, USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center (WNPAC) is celebrating 10 years of serving the West Texas region! The WNPAC brings a variety of arts and cultural events to the Permian Basin. Not only do these performances enrich the quality of life for area residents, but the venue generates notable economic benefits.
According to a recent study conducted by the Perryman Group, in just ten years, the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center has transformed the cultural landscape of Midland-Odessa and the surrounding region. It has enhanced the attractiveness of the area, both to current residents and to those who choose to move to the region. The WNPAC contributes to ongoing benefits to all segments of the local economy and promotes sustainable prosperity. In fact, during the first year of full operations of the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, the overall contribution of the performing arts to the economy of the Midland-Odessa area almost tripled.
"At UT Permian Basin we are laser focused on serving this region. One of the ways we do this is through the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. This beautiful facility improves the quality-oflife for West Texans by providing a wide variety of live performances – truly something for everyone. It also strengthens the economy by bringing guests from across the state, providing jobs, and supporting local businesses. The first ten years were amazing. The next ten years will be even better,” said UT Permian Basin President, Dr. Sandra Woodley.
The Perryman Group research showed over the past 10 years, the performing arts have seen overall growth of 437% in output in the area. Over the same period, performing arts in Texas expanded by 155%. Even with the historic expansion of the energy sector, the increase in the performing arts in Midland-Odessa outpaced that of the overall economy by 110%. As a percentage of the Texas performing arts complex, the Midland-Odessa area expanded by 44%.
Because of the nature, diversity, and quality of the programming, The Perryman Group estimates that the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center has been directly responsible for:
- $69.3 million in incremental tourism spending in the area
- $174.1 million overall outlays
- $39.3 million in profits for local businesses
- $61.8 million in earnings for local workers
- average of 135 jobs per year
"As venue staff we experience firsthand the excitement and gratitude from our patrons as they attend each event,” said Stephanie Rivas, WNPAC General Manager. “The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center is truly a place for everyone to enjoy, so to be able to impact the economy in such a positive way is simply incredible."
