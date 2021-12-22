Sen. Anthony H. Williams Commends Broadband Expansion in PA

Philadelphia – December 22, 2021 – Sen. Anthony H. Williams announced today that House Bill 2071, now Act 96 of 2021, has been signed by the governor to create the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. This is the first official broadband entity in state history and will work exclusively to get broadband and internet access to the unserved and underserved populations of Pennsylvania.

“It is not a luxury to have internet access, it is a necessity, and I am very proud that the Pennsylvania House and Senate chambers passed this bill in a bipartisan and unanimous fashion. There may be much we disagree on, but we all know that access to internet and broadband services across this commonwealth gives people better access to education and jobs and improves accessibility across many populations,” Williams said.

The Broadband Development Authority will consist of an 11-member governing authority board. They will create a statewide broadband plan and distribute grant money for broadband expansion projects in underserved areas across Pennsylvania.

Williams continued, “There are areas of my Senate district in both Philadelphia and Delaware County where people struggle to access quality and affordable internet. This should not be the case, especially not when the pandemic has showed us just how essential an internet connection is to continue the functions of everyday life. I am proud to have voted for this legislation, and I very pleased the Governor has signed it into law today.”

Read more about the Broadband Development Authority and House Bill 2071(Act 96 of 2021) here.

