Senator Kearney, Delco Elected Officials Collect More than 3K Diapers and Other Baby Items to Help Local Parenting Families 

Senator Tim Kearney, and state Reps. Mike Zabel, Jennifer O’Mara, and Gina Curry delivered over 3,000 diaper donations and other baby items to the Upper Darby Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Clinic on Tuesday.

SPRINGFIELD, PA – December 23, 2021 – Senators Tim Kearney and John Kane, and state Reps Mike Zabel and Jennifer O’Mara collected more than 3,000 diapers and two dozen packages of baby wipes and formula to help support local parenting families in need this holiday season.

In November, Senator Kearney’s office spearheaded a diaper drive and enlisted the help of Delaware County elected officials to support collection efforts.

“My office wanted to do something for parenting families that would have an immediate impact,” said Senator Kearney. “Toy drives are great for the holidays, but we’ve learned through our partnership with local organizations like the Foundation for Delaware County and Maternity Care Coalition that necessities like baby items are things that families need help with the most.”

“Our Nurse-Family Partnership, Healthy Start, and WIC team know that diapers are one of the most expensive items families struggle to afford, and yet can’t go without,” stated Frances Sheehan, President of the Foundation for Delaware County. “When our elected officials step up and encourage generous Delaware County residents to donate diapers we can distribute, it is a tremendous weight off of the backs of caring parents who want the best for their babies and young children.”

During the month-long collection period, constituents and local organizations dropped off new or unused diapers, wipes, and baby formula to several locations throughout Delaware County, including the offices of Senators Kearney and Kane, and state Reps Zabel and O’Mara.

“I’m always grateful for the neighbors, residents, and friends in our community who step up to the challenge when they see or hear about families in need,” stated Rep. Zabel. “Throughout my time in the House, we have been fortunate to witness the generosity of our residents time and again, and this drive was another example of the selfless acts that oftentimes go unseen in our community.”

“I am always amazed by the generosity of our community during the holiday season,” said Rep. O’Mara. This year especially, when so many are struggling during the pandemic, our community stepped up in a big way to help parenting families in need. Thank you to those constituents who donated, and to Senator Kearney and his office for their organization of this drive. This is truly the reason for the season!”

Diaper donations included several different brands, including Pampers, Parent’s Choice, Luvs, and Huggies, and ranged from newborn to size six.

“I want to thank Senator Kearney for coordinating this effort, and everyone who donated in support of the diaper drive,” said Senator Kane. “As we move into the holidays, it’s wonderful to see our community come together to support those in need.”

“It’s great that some of my elected colleagues took up the challenge and helped to deliver these much-needed items to our constituents,” said Senator Kearney. “This diaper drive would not have been successful without their support and the generosity of the community. I am happy that we collected so many items and hope to make this an annual event.”

This past Tuesday, the elected officials delivered the donated items to the Upper Darby Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Clinic and Maternity Care Coalition.

Both local organizations will distribute the baby items through their network and ensure that parenting families in need receive the donations.