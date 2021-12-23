Affordable Connectivity Program Website Launched

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBBP) officially ends on December 30, 2021. Applications for the EBBP will be accepted through that date. Effective December 31, 2021, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) will begin accepting applications. The ACP provides up to a $30 per month broadband benefit for households not located on qualifying Tribal lands. The monthly benefit will remain the same as under the EBBP: $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

On Monday, December 20, 2021, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) launched ACPBenefit.org, the consumer website for the Affordable Connectivity Program. Consumers can visit ACPBenefit.org now to find information about the ACP. USAC will add more information to the site as the FCC issues guidance and rules for the ACP.

Beginning on December 31, the site will include an “Apply Now” button that allows consumers to apply for the ACP through the National Verifier or by downloading a paper application to apply through the mail.