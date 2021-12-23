Washing Machine Hoses: Water damage restoration may Happen
Washing Machine Hoses: Water damage restoration may HappenGLENDORA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washing Machine Hoses: A Disaster Waiting to Happen, and Water Damage may Occur. Water damage restoration may be required.
Commercial and Residential Property owners need to know: Water damage caused by leaking or malfunctioning home appliances, Especially washing machines, has a very high occurrence.
Unlikely as it may seem, water damage from washing machines, is one of the top five causes of claims to home insurers, according to the Institute for Business and Home Safety.
Of all water damage claims related to washing machines, more than half – nearly 55% – are from water supply hoses that leaked or burst.
How to Protect Your Commercial and Residential Property:
Conduct a monthly inspection of the hot and cold washing machine lines. Look for cracks, bulging spots, and wet areas.
If you have a Natural Gas Clothes Washer or Dryer, Make sure your home is equipped with carbon monoxide detectors!
