A5 achieves Expert Navigator status for Salesforce Revenue Cloud
We are the only global partner to have achieved this level of expertise. ”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A5 recently attained Expert Level Navigator status in the Salesforce consulting program, in Revenue Cloud, making it the only global partner in the Salesforce ecosystem to have achieved the highest specializations with the combination of Revenue Cloud, Sales Cloud, and Customer 360 platforms products along with being the Summit partner in Salesforce consulting.
Customers these days want a hyper-connected experience. To help customers succeed in their digital transformation, A5 has achieved Salesforce Expert Navigator titles in Revenue Cloud, Sales Cloud, and Customer 360 to create a unified experience for the end-users. With deep practice expertise with Salesforce solutions, across diverse industries, and demonstrated history of customer success, A5’s latest achievement will empower more businesses to connect with their customers in entirely new ways.
A5 leverages the power of Salesforce to meaningfully implement sales automation platforms, marketing solutions, customer engagement solutions, quoting and billing tools, revenue management, service management, and customer experiences. A5 also has expertise across Service Cloud, Salesforce Field Service, Marketing Cloud, Community Cloud, Manufacturing Cloud, Financial Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Platforms, and Mulesoft.
Salesforce Expert Navigators are consulting partners or agencies recognized for their practice expertise for a specific Salesforce product or industry. A designation within the Salesforce Partner Program, Expert Navigators must achieve specific goals and delivery objectives, as well as drive customer success with multiple, validated Salesforce implementations.
“We are the only global partner to have achieved this level of expertise. Being an Expert Navigator in Revenue Cloud, Sales Cloud, and Customer 360 Platforms all in a row in a year shows our passion to solve real-world problems, perseverance of our teams, dedication to client success, and bold leadership to deliver the phenomenal quality of service every time within the Salesforce partner ecosystem” explains Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO at A5.
As a Salesforce Summit Partner and certified experts in Revenue Cloud, Sales Cloud, Customer 360 Platforms A5 continues to accelerate digital transformation for its customers by keeping them abreast with the latest technological developments in the Salesforce world.
