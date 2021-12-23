Stopgap Health Launches Service for Ordering Lab Tests Online

An industry leader in simplifying med refills has unveiled a new service.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Stopgap Health announced today the official launch of its service for ordering lab tests online.

“We are very excited about this,” said Dr. Stephen Kelly, founder and spokesperson for Stopgap Health. “This service is for a physician to order you a lab test online, without having to first be seen in the office.” The low $10 price is meant to be affordable for as many patients as possible. It does not include charges from the lab itself, although plans are underway for coordinating lab discounts. Lab orders currently available include CBC, CMP, diabetes screening, thyroid panel, liver panel, and cholesterol panel.

Kelly stressed that people should have easy access to cholesterol and diabetes screenings - even if they’ve lost their insurance or doctor.

Regarding Stopgap Health, Kelly says he envisions the website as a resource for people who want to stay healthy but don’t have easy access to traditional healthcare. From med refills and lab orders to healthy lifestyle resources, Stopgap Health aims to be a home base for anyone who has fallen through the cracks of our flawed healthcare system.

As to how customers rate Stopgap Health, one recent user identified as Andrea highly recommends the company, saying, “I can’t afford health insurance, unfortunately. I had insurance through an employer but was let go and Cobra was too expensive. I needed my prescription filled and was worried I wouldn’t be able to until I found Stopgap. Thank you for refilling my prescription!” A second customer identified as Richard revealed, “Dr. Kelly got me the high blood pressure medicine that I needed. Only $15 - my local walk-in clinic charges $135 for doing the same thing. This was also much faster. It’s really refreshing to see health practitioners that are concerned about peoples’ health.”

For more information, please visit stopgaphealth.com/our-story and https://stopgaphealth.com/news/.

###

About Stopgap Health

As an emergency physician, Dr. Stephen Kelly was tired of seeing young, healthy patients come to the ER with serious diseases like acute stroke – simply because they had run out of medication. Rather than wait for the healthcare system to be fixed, he decided to create an easy way for people to access their life saving medicines – even when in between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States