DMV Now License Renewal Kiosks Maintenance

Our DMV Now License Renewal Kiosks will be unavailable the morning of December 26 from 3 AM CT through 9 AM CT for scheduled maintenance. During this time, all self-service kiosks will automatically be taken out of service and a message notifying end users the machine is out of service will be displayed. We apologize for any inconvenience.

