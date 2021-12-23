German Rosete: In 2020 construction sector will need to increase productivity
The executive German Rosete brings his opinion about the lack of improvement in productivity in the construction sector
Constructions impact people's lives, but it is essential to focus on execution and reducing errors.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Various studies show that construction is a segment that requires increasing productivity. For example, construction has improved productivity by 1% in the last two decades. Meanwhile, the global economy of the planet has had an increase of 2.8%. Specifically, the manufacturing sector has increased 3.6%, according to data published by the McKinsey Global Institute in their report Reinventing Construction: A Route to Higher Productivity.
— German Rosete
In this sense, we interview the President of Cosmos Global Holding, German Rosete. Next, we reproduce some elements of the interview:
What is your opinion about this lack of productivity?
We have regulatory problems in the construction sector that can improve. Still, constructions impact people's lives, but it is essential to focus on execution and reducing errors. In this area, augmented reality is a piece that goes just in that direction. In addition to the fact that a regulation based on this technology allows the authorities to understand the project entirely, banks and partners understand its financing and profitability.
On the other hand, although the "analysts" and economists suggest that there must be an increase in productivity, they never focus on the how. In this particular case, the use of exoskeletons, as I have indicated previously, would allow us several issues: 1) defense of labor rights. A construction worker suffers significant physical wear and tear, which is essential to avoid. Not only because of a human rights issue but also because these injuries cost social security and our workforce's productivity. 2) increase inefficiency. The case of effectiveness in elevator repair and adaptation is surprising. I reiterate that the correct start-up of elevators is a problem of the most sophisticated buildings and the simple ones. 3) It's not about ability. It's about empowering. The worker is assigned the appropriate information, support for quality control, and reports problems with augmented reality. This technology is where the main difference lies about scholars of the subject who want us to train workers as NASA engineers instead of empowering them with tools and information when they need it and in a friendly way. This aspect will allow efficiency to our workforce and therefore an increase in the productivity of this sector.
How do you think this collaboration should be?
Fair is the new phrase. When we integrate this type of technology, collaboration is facilitated, and communication flows between the parties in a structured way and, let's say, in real-time. This issue has an impact on transparency and the quality of the work. It is possible to design incentive contracts between the departments and create an engine for increased productivity with information, and it is certainly something that is required.
Finally, the executive commented that Cosmos Global Holding is constantly investing in these technologies in various economic segments to improve and positively impact our communities.
Veronica Kamp
Content Agency
email us here