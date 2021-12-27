Virginia Optometric Association and Abyde partner to deliver HIPAA compliance to independent eye care professionals

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, industry-leading HIPAA compliance solution provider Abyde announced their latest partnership with Virginia Optometric Association (VOA), offering a complete user-friendly HIPAA program to VOA’s members.

The new partnership with Virginia Optometric Association will provide their eyecare members with the foundation needed to start the new year off compliant and stress-free! Abyde’s software solution and team of HIPAA experts are the perfect complement to an independent provider's day-to-day operations, simplifying complex government requirements and revolutionizing complete HIPAA compliance..

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for eye care professionals to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies and more.

“Partnering with VOA allows for even more of Virginia’s eye care professionals to have access to Abyde’s simplified solution, helping them meet essential government compliance requirements in the most efficient and cost-effective way,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are thrilled to share valuable resources necessary to thrive in today’s environment with Virginia Optometric Association members.”

“Our partnership with Abyde gives our members unmatched education, tools and resources necessary to a complete HIPAA compliance program,” said Bo Keeney, VOA Executive Director. “We are confident our VOA members will find that HIPAA compliance can be the easiest part of running their practice with Abyde’s industry-leading solution.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Virginia Optometric Association

Virginia Optometric Association (Henrico, VA) is the only state association representing Virginia doctors of Optometry. Our mission is to promote eye health, vision, and the advancement of Virginia Optometry. For more information on the Virginia Optometric Association visit thevoa.org.



