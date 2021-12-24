Rise of streaming media Fuel Expansion of Audio and Video Editing Software Market, TMR Study

Audio and Video Editing Software Market

Audio And Video Editing Software Market To Reach Valuation Of US$ US$ 3 Bn By 2030, expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2020 to 2030

ALBANY , NY, US, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global audio and video editing software market has been segmented in terms of component, device, deployment, end use, and region. Based on component, the market has been segmented into solution and services. Solution is further divided into audio and video. Services has been segmented into professional and managed. Professional services is further segmentation into installation, and support & maintenance. Based on device, the market has been segmented into desktop/laptop, and mobile. Based on deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud and on-premise. In terms of end use, the market is segregated into live broadcasting, and media & entertainment. Media & entertainment has been further segmented into cinema/TV shows, news, gaming, advertisement, sports, and others.

The global audio and video editing software market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of audio and video editing software were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market. Manufacturers are targeting small businesses with their audio and video editing software offerings to broaden their revenue streams. Moreover, the growing startup culture worldwide is creating incremental opportunities for vendors in the audio and video editing software market, since not all businesses and startups have the budget to hire professional video editing companies. As such, small-scale entrepreneurs are becoming increasingly ambitious with the influx of digital marketing in order to promote and market their products through enticing online video content.

Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the audio and video editing software market during the forecast period. The audio and video editing software market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness growth. The market in Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global audio and video editing software market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the audio and video editing software market.

Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global audio and video editing software market. Key players profiled in the report include Adobe, Inc., Apple, Inc., Autodesk, Inc., Avid Technology, Inc., Corel Corporation, CyberLink Corp., HairerSoft, iZotope, Inc., MAGIX Software GmbH, Microsoft Corp., NCH Software, PreSonus Audio Electronics, Inc., Sony Corporation, and Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH.

Key Growth Drivers of Audio and Video Editing Software Market

Increase in demand for special effects through editing software in the entertainment industry - Special effects are the easiest way of producing a make-believe effect, and to introduce the incredible charm of a magic show to the cinematic experience. Visual effects create an environment, which seems realistic but would be impractical, dangerous, expensive, or simply impossible to capture during a shoot. The integration of special effects have devised a new universe of entertainment. The usage of special effects have opened a new genre that could never exist earlier. Moreover, special effects through editing software have transformed the spectators’ viewing experience to such an extent that now spectators want such rich experiences in everything they watch. Growing demand for visual rich entertainment and the gigantic success associated with such projects are propelling the market. Nowadays, editing software are used in almost every movie, television series, games, advertisement, etc., to attract more number of viewers.

Rise of streaming media - Growing demand for rich entertainment has led to the mushrooming of a significant number of small audio video editing studios in recent years. Big studios are involved with bigger projects (billion-dollar budget movies), whereas the growing demand for streaming media such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon have provided a fillip to smaller studios. The huge influx of content (small budget movies, mobile games, mobile content, etc.) from streaming platforms is a big factor behind today’s robust audio and video editing software market. Spectators with high-speed Internet and affordable mobile devices want the same visual experience for streaming media as that of conventional movies and television series. Streaming service providers are aggressively creating content with extensive usage of special effects to cater to such demand, which eventually drives the market.

