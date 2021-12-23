AI empowers the average Joe. AI Exosphere announces Satellite Blogger, a trained writing assistant.
AI Exosphere announces the completion of multiple training iterations of GPT-J-6 with incredible results.
We plan to train individual skills and releases them as standalone products while building a voice assistant with global capabilities.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI empowers the average Joe. AI Exosphere announces Satellite Blogger, a trained writing assistant.
— Said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere
To increase inclusion for AI automation, AI Exosphere has been working on the first stage of the companies mission, Satellite Blogger, an AI writing assistant powered by HailyAI.
Satellite Blogger is a SAAS powered by HailyAI, a fine-tuned model that instantly generates high-quality copy for headlines, blogs, website pages, product descriptions, and more.
"We plan to train individual skills and releases them as standalone products while building a voice assistant with global capabilities," said Sal Peer, Founder of AI Exosphere.
The Satellite Blogger system built with GPT-J-6B from ElthuerAI has already delivered human-verified blogs to front-end users with a high satisfaction rating. Currently, GPT-J is the best-performing publicly available Transformer [language model] for zero-shot performance on various [down-stream] tasks.
The Satellite Blogger system works on contextual descriptions given by end-user. Then the system researches over six billion parameters and writes comprehensive SEO articles to help clients spread their message and build keyword relevance.
As we continue to train HailyAI, we plan on releasing successful use-cases for all to use. Our goal is to make AI tools available to all. Our goal is to broaden Haily scope and bridge the gap between technical and non-technically savvy business owners, entrepreneurs, and creators while supporting enterprise-level inbound call volume.
About AI Exosphere
At AI Exosphere, our focus is on Project Hail (HailyAI), an AI voice business assistant who can take complex digital actions and act in a sales and customer support role.
