Forbes Global Properties Taps Cotton & Company for Brand Development
Forbes Global Properties chose Cotton & Company as their marketing partner based on the agency’s longstanding history and hyper-focus on luxury real estate.
With our decades of experience in the luxury real estate market we were poised to guide Forbes Global Properties on their branding and marketing initiatives and successfully execute quickly.”STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes Global Properties showcases luxury homes and works closely with an invitation-only association of international real estate experts. The luxury real estate platform has selected Cotton & Company, a full-service marketing and advertising agency, for top-grade brand development.
— Laurie Andrews, Cotton & Company President
Established in 2020, Forbes Global Properties capitalizes on the engaged audience of millions of consumers by leveraging the power of the 100-year-old Forbes media company. Forbes Global Properties supports the Forbes mission of “celebrating those who have made it and those who aspire to make it, while convening and curating the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business, and making a significant impact on the world…” Their goal as a new platform is to educate, inform and engage prospective real estate buyers and sellers by presenting the world’s finest properties available on the market today with timely market data, editorial and expert insights.
Forbes Global Properties chose Cotton & Company as their marketing partner based on the agency’s longstanding history and hyper-focus on the luxury real estate market. Cotton & Company’s group of real estate specialists produced a brand launch for a variety of property categories showcased on the platform. Additionally, the agency designed the Forbes Global Properties Inaugural Industry report on the state of the market. The 2021 Year-End Market Perspectives detailed year-end report includes valuable insight on the international luxury property market and is complimentary to readers upon registration. The report notes that the number of potential luxury homebuyers grew substantially in 2020 throughout 2021, and demonstrates that “the world is experiencing one of the most accelerated periods of wealth creation and capital availability in history.”
“We are honored to lend our real estate expertise to a prestigious organization like Forbes Global Properties. With our decades of experience in the luxury real estate market we were poised to guide Forbes Global Properties on their branding and marketing initiatives and successfully execute quickly and efficiently” says Laurie Andrews, Cotton & Company President. “We look forward to seeing the platform reach its unsurpassable potential in a real estate market that is surging across the country.”
Cotton & Company’s portfolio of other successful clients includes industry leaders like The Kolter Group, Fontainebleau Development, St. Regis Residences Longboat Key, Property Markets Group, iStar, and Blackstone. The company publishes Solutions Magazine and a weekly e-newsletter, the Compendium, to provide ongoing industry news, trends, and updates of interest.
Karen Cantor
Cotton & Company
+1 772-600-3555
karen.cantor@cottonco.com
