Photomask Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast Period 2017 – 2026

Photomask Market is set to expand at the CAGR of 2.3% between 2017 and 2026.

ALBANY, NY, US, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photomask is recognized as a key enabler for lithographic solutions. Hence, there is an ongoing research to develop new mask materials and high NA EUV lithography. With technological advancement and introduction of new devices, there has been an increase in demand for high chip density, as a result, manufacturers are developing photomask that offers high chip density, enabling higher functionality performance. This is also resulting in the increasing investment in innovative technologies to develop photomasks for 20nm and 28nm wafer fabrication.

The demand for a large size of photomask has also fueled with the increased use of Flat Panel Display (FPD) in electronic devices including TVs, smartphones, PCs, notebooks, etc. the FPD mask is being increasingly used for manufacturing large screen electronic devices. The key players are also capturing market share by capitalizing on the increasing demand for large size photomask. System on Chip (SOC) is an IC which acts as a central processor in complex devices and is also being used largely in smart electronic devices and smart gadgets. Hence, growing demand for these devices is leading towards increased application for SOC, thereby resulting in the need for special photomasking equipment and also photomask inspection equipment. Meanwhile, there has been an increase in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in various industries, hence the demand for semiconductor is also growing and this is likely to drive the growth of the global photomask market.

Some of the key players in the global photomask market are KLA-Tencor Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., Photronics, Inc., Nippon Filcon Co., Ltd, Lasertec Corporation, Toppan Printing Co., Ltd., SK-Electronics Co., Ltd, HOYA Corporation, LG Innotek Co., Ltd, and Taiwan Mask Corporation.

Global Photomask Market to Witness Sluggish Growth during the Forecast Period 2017-2026

As per the latest report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global photomask market is expected to witness sluggish growth. The market is projected to register 2.3% CAGR during 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, the global photomask market is likely to bring in US$ 4,249.1 million revenue.

The global photomask market is segmented into trade type, photomask type, and technology type. Based on the photomask type, the segment is further divided into reticles and masters. Masters photomask is expected to account for maximum revenue share.

Trade type is further segmented into captive and merchant. Among these, captive is expected to be the largest trade type segment during the forecast period 2017-2026. By technology type, the market segment includes e-beam, laser, and emulsion. The emulsion is expected to witness growth in the global photomask market during the forecast period.

APEJ to Remain Dominant in the Global Photomask Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be one of the major revenue contributors to the photomasking market through 2026. China and South Korea are witnessing a huge demand for semiconductor components. Meanwhile, the government in China is also providing support to increase the domestic production of ICs. Hence, growth in the manufacturing of ICs in the country is expected to boost the need for photomasking. Presence of major electronic device manufacturers is also resulting in the growth of photomask market in the region. Meanwhile, the U.S. is also expected to witness growth due to the presence of semiconductor manufacturers and flat panel display manufacturers.

Photomask Market to Attain Significant Heights from advancement of Internet of Things

Photomask is a photographic pattern used for making ultraviolet and microcircuit light via the mask attached to the photoresist that helps to transfer the pattern. Such lights are used for the production of display devices such as micro-electromechanical system or MEMS, display devices, standalone printed circuit board or PCB, and discrete semiconductor components. Photomask is perceived as a key empowering influence for lithographic arrangements. Thus, there is a progressing examination to grow new veil materials and high NA EUV lithography. With mechanical headway and presentation of new gadgets, there has been an increment sought after for high chip thickness, thus, producers are creating photomask that offers high chip thickness, empowering higher usefulness execution.

The key factor driving the worldwide photomask market remember the ascent for selection of customer electronic items, flood in use of mechanized frameworks across different industry verticals, and expansion sought after for semiconductors. In any case, intricacy in photomask creation and significant expense related with photomask producing hamper the market development. Besides, increment in concentration toward progression in advancements like Internet of Things (IoT) is relied upon to make new development roads for the worldwide photomask market.

Collaboration in mechanical technology is projected to be one of the critical patterns in the photomask market in the coming years. Expanding interest for keen home, savvy foundation, shrewd urban areas, brilliant vehicles, and so forth, is driving Internet of Things (IoT) across different enterprises. This is bringing about the developing computerization in the semiconductor business, accordingly driving the worldwide market for photomask.

