IoT Operating Systems Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During 2020 to 2030, Says TMR

IoT Operating Systems Market

IoT Operating Systems Market is projected to reach a value of US$ 20 Bn by 2030. expand at a CAGR of 38% from 2020 to 2030

ALBANY , NY, US, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT operating systems market is projected to reach a value of US$ 20 Bn by 2030. The IoT operating systems market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 38% from 2020 to 2030. The expansion of the IoT operating systems market can be attributed to the high demand for smart IoT solutions among healthcare, manufacturing, and other growing industries. North America is anticipated to lead the global IoT operating systems market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The IoT operating systems market is witnessing noticeable growth, owing to the growing adoption of cloud computing in IoT operating system solutions globally. IoT can benefit M2M infrastructure with unlimited storage capabilities and resources of cloud to compensate its technological constraints such as processing, storage, and energy. The cloud also offers solutions to implement IoT device service management and applications that can process the data produced. Hence, increasing use of cloud computing is expected to further lead to the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the IoT operating systems market. Cloud computing is a model that was introduced by solution providers to provide IT services and business. The three levels of cloud computing (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS) cover a huge range of services. Apart from service delivery and computing model of storage infrastructure, various models such as software application, operating system, data, and programming is also applicable to cloud computing. The impact analysis of increasing use of cloud computing with IoT devices is likely to boost the market for IoT operating systems over the next few years.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27761

IoT Operating Systems: Market Segmentation

The global IoT operating systems market has been segmented based on component, enterprise size, application, and region. In terms of component, the IoT operating systems market has been segmented into device type and professional services. Based on enterprise size, the market has been divided into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. In terms of application, the market has been segmented into smart building, smart manufacturing/smart factories, smart utilities, connected logistics, smart retail, smart healthcare, digital signage, IoT wearable, and capillary networks management. Demand for IoT operating systems from smart healthcare and smart manufacturing sectors are expected to rise during the forecast period.

IoT Operating Systems Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global IoT operating systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to dominate the global IoT operating systems market and account for 37.6% share by the end of 2020. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a growth rate (CAGR) of 42.3% during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of cloud computing and growing demand for smart IoT devices in manufacturing and healthcare sectors. The IoT operating systems market in Europe and South America is expected to expand moderately during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global IoT operating systems market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which offer considerable opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis for the IoT operating systems market.

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=27761<ype=S

Some significant players engaged in the IoT operating systems market include Apple Inc., ARM Limited, Blackberry Limited, Canonical Group Limited, eSol Co., Ltd., Google Inc., Green Hills Software LLC, Kaspersky Lab, Mentor Graphics Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SYSGO GmbH, and Wind River Systems, Inc.

Demand from Healthcare Likely to Grow Amid COVID-19

At present, the ongoing COVID-19 event continues to pose multiple challenges for participants operating in an array of industrial sectors. As the IoT space continues to evolve, stakeholders in the current IoT operating systems market are increasingly focusing on tapping onto opportunities within the healthcare sector. The overburdened global healthcare systems continue to find different ways to streamline processes. A surge in the IoT healthcare applications such as telehealth consultations, remote patient monitoring, robot assistance, and digital diagnostics amid the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to provide considerable business for market players operating in the IoT operating systems market landscape. While the demand from the healthcare sector is projected to gain considerable momentum due to the COVID-19 health crisis, adoption in other industrial sectors is likely to gain pace in phases over the next few years.

As more number of companies continue to prioritize augmenting the efficiency and productivity levels of their logistics and supply chain models, high demand for IoT operating systems to develop these solutions can be expected.

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=27761

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyse information. Now avail flexible Research Subscriptions, and access Research multi-format through downloadable databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports through MarketNgage, the unified market intelligence engine. Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

IT Robotic Automation Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demand-for-elimination-of-human-errors-and-reduced-labour-expenses-to-trigger-growth-of-the-global-it-robotic-automation-market-market-to-clock-phenomenal-growth-of-28-1-cagr-over-the-forecast-period---tmr-301319428.html