Critical service support for Waste Handling Equipment from Pakawaste
Getting the most out of Waste Handling Equipment by having it maintained and serviced regularly to ensure it is operating as it was designed to do.
Pakawaste has re-defined maintenance and service agreements in the waste handling sector by widening its remit to encompass third party equipment.”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste handling equipment is built to last; purpose designed for sustained heavy duty usage. However, to get the most out of equipment it also needs to be maintained and serviced regularly to ensure it is operating as it was designed to do.
Regular maintenance and servicing can minimise costly breakdowns and lost down time, ensuring hydraulics, electrical and mechanical components are operating at optimal levels and functioning within the appropriate, safe, parameters. Of course, breakdowns can still happen, but with correctly maintain equipment you can reduce this possibility; add breakdown cover and you have trouble-free operations and a reduced risk of financial and operational impact on your business.
As a market leader in the provision of waste handling equipment and support services Pakawaste Ltd has the knowledge and experience to cover all aspects of service support through Pakawaste Engineering Services. An integral part of the Pakawaste Group, the engineering services division offers after-sales maintenance for Pakawaste’s own equipment but crucially they also provide a comprehensive range of preventative and reactive services for 3rd party equipment support businesses across the UK, and has done since 1976.
Based in Preston, Lancashire, Pakawaste offers the largest range of waste handling equipment in the UK. Products range from static and portable compactors, to vertical and horizontal balers, industrial and office shredders, bins and bin equipment and a variety of other specialist waste handling systems supplied from its purpose-built factory.
Why choose Pakawaste maintenance and service?
For over 45 years, Pakawaste has coupled the provision of high specification waste handling equipment with a comprehensive after-sales and 3rd party equipment service from Pakawaste Engineering Services.
Pakawaste has re-defined maintenance and service agreements in the waste handling sector by widening its remit to encompass third party equipment. Whatever type or brand of machine you have on site, Pakawaste’s highly trained and experienced service engineers can offer you the same first-class service that is available to businesses that own or lease Pakawaste manufactured and supplied equipment.
In order to facilitate an unrivalled level of after-sales, preventative maintenance, and response support service, Pakawaste currently employs a dedicated team of 30 service engineers, based at strategic locations throughout the UK.
With a Pakawaste Service Agreement you can benefit from:
• Trouble-free waste equipment maintenance from the market leader
• 24hr national breakdown services that reduce downtime
• All-inclusive maintenance and service agreements
• Third-party cover regardless of equipment brand or manufacturer
• A proven track record!
Pakawaste Service Agreements
Pakawaste Service Agreements are designed to meet the requirements of any business that utilises waste handling equipment, regardless of market sector. The agreements offer the greatest choice and depth of service available in the UK, with quick response times and qualified engineers available round the clock if required.
Pakawaste is able to tailor service agreements to a customer’s specific requirements including:
• General machine checks, repairs and rebuilds
• Routine maintenance and service visits (operator training included FREE, if required)
• Machine modifications and re-location
• Electrical safety tests
• Assisted register verification
• Safety interlock function tests
• Fully documented and traceable service records
• Health & Safety checks
• Certified operator training (for up to five operatives)
In order to help you get the best service for your business, Pakawaste Service Agreements have been divided into three distinct service areas:
• Preventative Maintenance Agreements
• All-Inclusive Maintenance Agreements
• 24hr Response Support Cover
Preventative Maintenance Agreement
The Preventative Maintenance Agreement is Pakawaste’s entry level maintenance programme consisting of 3 equally spaced visits per annum by one of our trained service engineers. The engineer will carry out a comprehensive preventative maintenance service in accordance with the Pakawaste maintenance checklist, which covers all aspects of electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, oil/grease and operational maintenance. All works are scheduled within a designated month.
This agreement does not cover equipment breakdown calls between service visits and additional charges will be incurred for any parts, hydraulic oil and filters required.
All-Inclusive Maintenance Agreement
The All-Inclusive Maintenance Agreement combines routine maintenance and breakdown cover into one inclusive ‘trouble-free’ package.
It encompasses all UK breakdown call-outs Monday to Friday within normal business hours (8am to 5pm); Pakawaste undertakes to respond to all breakdown calls within 24 hours. In addition you will receive 2 designated preventative maintenance visits per annum carried out by our own fully trained engineers and covering all aspects of electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, oil/grease and operational maintenance.
This agreement also has the added benefit of including all machine component parts.
Additional charges will be incurred for consumables such as oil, filters and wear pads; the service also excludes misuse and abuse, operator error, fire and vandalism.
Full UK 24hr Nationwide Support Cover
24hr Response Support Cover is a UK wide breakdown service, operating Monday to Friday within normal business hours (8am to 5pm). Pakawaste undertakes to respond to all breakdown calls within 24 hours.
Pakawaste can also adapt this service to supply round the clock 24hr Critical Response Cover should your business have a specific requirement.
Pakawaste’s experienced team of engineers is strategically located throughout the UK, delivering a flexible, cost-effective service that our customers can rely on.
Why a Pakawaste service agreement?
Because adhoc call-outs can prove unreliable and expensive.
Because downtime will affect profitability.
Because well maintained equipment lasts longer and is more reliable.
Because an ‘All-Inclusive Agreement’ covers the cost of component parts.
Because it is trouble free and allows your operatives to be professionally trained.
Because all works are carried out by trained engineers and documented.
Pakawaste’s cost-effective maintenance service has been developed over the years to meet the requirements of our nationwide customer base. All brands of recycling and reduction equipment can be covered, with FREE no obligation site surveys available! Contact service@pakawaste.co.uk.
