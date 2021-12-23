Beach Park Waterpark Unveils Latin America’s First Waterslide, Combining the Music and Visual Effects

Tobomusik Tobomusik 1 Tobomusik 2

DILOVASI, KOCAELI, TURKEY, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polin Waterparks announces three new musical Aquatube water slides, called "Tobomusik" at the Beach Park Waterpark in Brazil.

Located 20 minutes from Fortaleza Airport in Aquiraz, Ceará and one of the largest water parks in Latin America, Beach Park, announces its newest attraction called Tobomusik! The Tobomusik is specially designed by Polin Waterparks with sound and light effects. Considered a moderate level of adrenaline waterslide, the riders will travel a height of 13 meters, with three different routes of approximately 114, 110 and 104 meters in length, and covered in about 22 seconds. Each one of the tubes has different combinations of graphic cutouts, translucent and multicolored, which provide different visual sensations on each path. The descent takes place on a mat, face down, to ensure more speed and excitement! Tobomusik officially launched on December 5th.

To guarantee a unique experience, riders will be surprised by soundtracks. The playlist was created by brazilian DJ and music producer Alok, voted the fourth best DJ in the world. The fun starts in the tower that gives access to the toy, where a playlist created by the DJ, which added to a play of lights, lulls visitors into a warm up to the mixture of oncoming emotions, transforming the access line into a large dancefloor of dance! The water slide is the first to unite music and visual effects in Latin America, a novelty that promises to be successful and never leave anyone's head.

Murilo Pascoal, CEO of Beach Park says “Innovation is part of Beach Park DNA! We are always looking for new and differentiated experiences for our visitors. Developing this toy in partnership with one of the greatest musicians in the Brazilian scene - and in the world - has been very special for us. Furthermore, being able to count on the support of Polin Waterparks, which managed to get this idea off the ground, is being amazing”.

Kubilay Alpdogan, General Manager of Polin Waterparks states “Integrating technology, gaming and interactivity into waterpark attractions, create distinctive water attractions and attract a wider audience of guests to waterparks. We always take into account the current trends of our industry, fulfill the wishes of our customers and focus on providing unique experiences. That’s why we believe Tobomusik will create an experience that fulfills the full range of sensory stimuli for waterpark guests.”

Polin Waterparks changed the way that waterslides look when it offered the first waterslides composed via Resin-Transfer Molding (RTM) technology in 2006. It is followed by Natural Light Effects, Special Pattern Effects, Translucent RTM and Patterned Translucency. As a pioneer in the advancement and the application of Natural Light Effects in waterslide manufacturing, Polin has continually invested in new technologies and improvements over the years.

More on Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the water parks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed more than 3,500 waterpark projects in 109 countries around the world and is the biggest water slide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first water parks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations. More

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact info@polin.com.tr.

More on Beach Park Waterpark

With 36 years of history, Beach Park Entertainment is a group of companies genuinely from Ceará, which operates in various areas of leisure and entertainment. Located on Porto das Dunas beach, 17 km from Fortaleza/Ceará, the Beach Park tourist complex is one of the most sought after leisure options by travelers across the country. It currently occupies more than 200,000 m² and comprises a water park, three resorts, a hotel, in addition to the Beach Restaurant and Vila Azul do Mar - a space for socializing and services -, both open to the public. Aqua Park, which has 18 major attractions, is awarded as one of the best water parks in the world and the best water park in Latin America (2020) by TripAdvisor; in addition to being the best water park in Brazil by Revista Viagem e Turismo. More

Polin Waterparks is a Polin Group company.

Tobomusik at Beach Park, Brazil