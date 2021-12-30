FLORIEM LAUNCHES LUXURY SERUM WITH A 9-YEAR-OLD TEA EXTRACT

Floriem Revelation Facial Oil

This serum is a perfect marriage of science and tradition. Zangcha9T is an ingredient that cannot be replicated in the lab.” — Eden Zhang, CEO of Floriem

SINGAPORE, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chinese luxury beauty brand Floriem has just launched ‘Revelation Facial Oil’, an all-natural serum featuring a proprietary extraction of tea polyphenols from 9-year-old black Tibetan tea. Developed in collaboration with Quvo Lab in Singapore, this is the world’s first topical product to contain a polyphenol-rich extract from black tea grown in the Ya‘an region of China.

Tibetan black tea has an illustrious history spanning over a thousand years and was an

important commodity for the silk road trade. Freshly plucked tea leaves are carefully treated according to a 400-year-old technique and then left to ferment for years. During fermentation, oxidized polyphenolic compounds like theaflavins and thearubigins are formed. These antioxidants exhibit various anti-aging mechanisms when used directly on the skin.

The scientific team at Quvo Lab uses a low temperature, time-dependent method to gently capture these polyphenols without affecting the integrity of the extract. This extract, named Zangcha9T, is then infused into a blend of natural plant oils like radish seed extract, abyssinian and squalane, with phytoactive bisabolol and magnolia bark to form a preservative-free, waterless serum.

Revelation Facial Oil is clinically proven to reduce skin redness and irritation while retaining skin hydration and improving skin texture. The synergy of the ingredients in this product have shown encouraging results in both in-vitro and in-vivo studies.

Floriem Revelation Facial Oil 30ml is available on https://www.floriembeaute.com/ or Tmall.

Price: US$79

About Floriem

Floriem is the first Singapore-China collaborative luxury clean beauty brand focusing on high sensorial skin care with clinically proven efficacies. Behind the development is a team of global scientists with decades of experience in phytochemistry and cosmetic development. Floriem taps into the generosity of nature with engineered formulations to create scientifically advanced phytocosmetics.

For more information, please contact