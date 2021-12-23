LINKS Institute Introduces Evening Classes to Further Reduce Barriers to Education in Manitoba

John Jackson, President & CEO

Online Certificate and Diploma Programming in Community and Social Services Continues to Become More Accessible

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LINKS Institute, a private vocational institute registered in Manitoba, continues to change the nature of further education by introducing evening classes for their online programming. “Through offering both a day time and an evening cohort for our programs, we hope to make the choice to join LINKS Institute easier and easier for prospective students”, says Jackson, President & CEO of LINKS Institute.

With the recent worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, LINKS Institute has seen an increased student enrollment in their innovative online programs. “Our Mental Wellness & Harm Reduction Worker Diploma has proven to be extremely popular, “says Jackson, “and with the uncertainty students are feeling around the Omicron variant, the option to study from home is extremely attractive”. In addition to the Mental Wellness and Harm Reduction diploma, LINKS Institute offers certificate programs in both mental health and harm reduction, respectively.

Previously, LINKS Institute’s classes were only offered during the day. As a private vocational institute with an expectation of specific contact hours for the students, attending mandatory live classes can be challenging for students who are juggling other responsibilities such as employment and family. “The purpose of the evening classes is to allow those prospective students who wish to continue working, or to manage other responsibilities, the chance to continue their education without disrupting those other important areas”, says Jackson.

LINKS Institute programming is taught by instructors who hold either a master’s degree in a related field, a PhD or are proven experts in their discipline. While the educational offerings available through LINKS Institute are shorter and more intensive than more traditional programming, the organization maintains that students are benefiting from the most innovative and high-quality career college offerings available in Manitoba.

Each LINKS Institute program: Community Support Worker: Mental Health or Harm Reduction, and the Mental Wellness and Harm Reduction Worker Diploma, will be available during the evening. Evening classes begin on February 15th, 2022. Prospective students are encouraged to connect with LINKS Institute to begin the admissions process as soon as possible.