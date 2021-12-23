Submit Release
News Search

There were 627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,786 in the last 365 days.

Safe holiday celebrations

Posted on Dec 22, 2021 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) wishes everyone a joyous holiday season and reminds everyone to celebrate safely.

“Please, if you are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, get it now. Protect yourself and show aloha for family and friends by exercising caution this holiday season,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

Here are things you can do to guard against COVID-19 during holiday get-togethers.

  • Limit gatherings to household members
  • Celebrate with fully vaccinated & boosted people
  • Gather outside
  • Wear masks inside
  • Maintain distance
  • Take extra precautions to protect kupuna and those who can’t get vaccinated

Find information on COVID-19 vaccines and tests at www.hawaiicovid19.com.

COVID-19 case counts are soaring. We typically experience an increase in cases during and after holiday celebrations. Showing your love for family and friends will help the entire community.

# # #

PDF: Safe holiday celebrations

You just read:

Safe holiday celebrations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.