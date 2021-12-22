Submit Release
State Parks To Welcome New Year with First Day Hikes

Tennessee State Parks invite all Tennesseans to enjoy guided First Day Hikes at parks across the state to ring in the New Year. All hikes are on Jan. 1 with the exception of hikes on Dec. 31 at David Crockett Birthplace, Harrison Bay and Radnor Lake state parks.

The hikes are designed for all ages and abilities. They are an opportunity to begin a New Year’s resolution for good health, continue an ongoing commitment to hiking, or simply enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks.

Details on the First Day Hikes for individual parks can be found here.

Hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks.

The First Day Hikes begin the parks’ annual Signature Hikes series throughout the year, featuring such events as the Spring Hike and National Trails Day Hike. The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states.

While everyone is encouraged to participate in the First Day Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year and are great places anytime to improve mental and physical well-being. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.

Tennesseans may also want to support the state parks’ Trail Pack program with donations to support maintenance and development of trails in the parks. Each $25 Trail Pack donation provides direct funding to the Tennessee State Parks trails program. For more information, visit this link.

For general information about Tennessee State Parks, go to tnstateparks.com.

