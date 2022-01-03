Thinking Huts Appoints Ellen Paik to Board of Directors
Introducing a shining star to pave the way forward towards a brighter future
I am honored and humbled to serve on the Board for an organization that leads with a holistic, human-centered approach towards expanding global access to education.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinking Huts, a nonprofit dedicated to making education more accessible with humanitarian-driven technology solutions, announced today the appointment of Ellen Paik to their Board of Directors.
Ellen brings a global perspective with a background spanning across investment banking and nonprofit management. She previously held positions in the investment banking division and the Executive Office at Goldman Sachs and spearheaded New Story’s Growth Team as their Innovation Fund Manager. She is a graduate of Wesleyan University and current MBA Candidate at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
“I am honored and humbled to serve on the Board for an organization that leads with a holistic, human-centered approach towards expanding global access to education,” said Ellen Paik. “I am excited by the team’s passion, energy, and vision, and look forward to supporting Thinking Huts during this next chapter of innovation and impact.”
“I am thrilled to welcome Ellen to the Thinking Huts family, she inspires me and I have complete confidence in her strategic eye that will guide us in making the most effective impact through our work over the next few decades,” said Maggie Grout, founder and CEO of Thinking Huts.
Thinking Huts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is building a future that increases global access to education through innovative, humanitarian-driven technology solutions. Their goal is to address barriers to education, such as travel distance and overcrowding. Leveraging 3D printing, Thinking Huts is on a mission to close the global education opportunity gap by building schools more quickly in partnership with communities where education infrastructure is needed most. Thinking Huts was founded in 2015 by Maggie Grout, a 22-year old social entrepreneur whose origin story as an adoptee from China shaped her desire to empower people who share similar origin stories, born into underprivileged communities, through increasing access to education and opportunity.
Thinking Huts is currently seeking corporate and individual contributions, as well as volunteers with an interest in education or technology to help achieve its ambitious goals. Find out more at thinkinghuts.org
