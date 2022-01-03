Thinking Huts Appoints Tyler Henry to Board of Directors
Introducing a shining star to pave the way forward towards a brighter future
I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Board at Thinking Huts. Their mission to build schools using 3D printing is a sustainable step forward in the growth of accessible education. ”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinking Huts, a nonprofit dedicated to making education more accessible with humanitarian-driven technology solutions, announced today the appointment of Tyler Henry to their Board of Directors.
In 2021, Tyler joined Range Media Partners as the latest Managing Partner in the rapidly expanding Music division. The California native began his career early at just 21 years old, signing renowned Grammy-nominated artist, writer, and producer PARTYNEXTDOOR while a student at the University of Southern California (USC). Since then, PARTYNEXTDOOR has received multiple Grammy nominations, over 16 billion streams, signed some of the top producers, and has collaborated with the biggest names in music (Drake, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, Halsey, Calvin Harris, Summer Walker, etc.)
Tyler has grown his management practice bringing in production phenoms Wondagurl, HARV, Los Hendrix, and Nonstop da Hitman, as well as up-and-coming artist Peter Manos, and TikTok super-producer Carneyval. In addition to growing his management roster, he expanded his portfolio, co-founding a publishing Joint Venture with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Warner Chappell in 2016, where they signed superstar producer Murda Beatz and G Ry.
“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the Board at Thinking Huts. Their mission to build schools using 3D printing is a sustainable step forward in the growth of accessible education. Maggie and her team have dedicated years to this initiative and I look forward to being a part of their growing family,” said Tyler Henry.
He also co-founded a publishing Joint Venture with Wondagurl, Sony/ATV, and Cactus Jack in 2020, where they signed upcoming producers London Cyr and Jenius. In 2018, Tyler, his brother Kevin Henry, and Adrian Martinez co-founded the multi-hyphenated creative company, STURDY. It includes a music division (now merged with Range Music), creative studio, production company, and newly announced NFT Marketplace. STURDY’s major clients include Drake, Rosalia, Travis Scott, Shawn Mendes, Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, Skrillex, 5SOS, G-Eazy, Puma Golf, Apple, Coachella Fest, Ciroc, Monty's Good Burger, Friendly Unicorn (Adam Levine), Grammy's, MTV Video Awards, BET Awards, Alexander Wang Fashion Show, The Late Show, The Tonight Show.
“I am incredibly excited to welcome Tyler to the Thinking Huts family, he brings the energy, talent, and passion that will ensure we positively impact lives for generations to come,” said Maggie Grout, founder and CEO of Thinking Huts.
Thinking Huts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is building a future that increases global access to education through innovative, humanitarian-driven technology solutions. Their goal is to address barriers to education, such as travel distance and overcrowding. Leveraging 3D printing, Thinking Huts is on a mission to close the global education opportunity gap by building schools more quickly in partnership with communities where education infrastructure is needed most. Thinking Huts was founded in 2015 by Maggie Grout, a 22-year old social entrepreneur whose origin story as an adoptee from China shaped her desire to empower people who share similar origin stories, born into underprivileged communities, through increasing access to education and opportunity.
Thinking Huts is currently seeking corporate and individual contributions, as well as volunteers with an interest in education or technology to help achieve its ambitious goals. Find out more at thinkinghuts.org
