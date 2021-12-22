Appellate Judge Appointed for Second District

Judge Ronald C. Lewis

Xenia Municipal Court Judge Ronald C. Lewis was appointed to a seat on the Second District Court of Appeals today, filling the pending vacancy of retiring appellate Judge Michael T. Hall at the end of the month.

Judge Lewis takes office on the appellate court on Jan. 20 and must win election in November 2022 to keep the seat for a new full term, which begins Feb. 10, 2023.

Judge Lewis won election to the Xenia Municipal Court in November 2019. He previously served as the Xenia city prosecutor and later became the law director for the city of Xenia, serving 15 years. He was also Trotwood city prosecutor.

He began his legal career as a law clerk for former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Alice Robie Resnick.

Judge Lewis received his law degree from Ohio Northern University’s Pettit College of Law and his undergraduate degree from Ohio Northern University.

Gov. Mike DeWine made today’s appointment.