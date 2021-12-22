Arrest Made in a Homicide: 5200 Block of Western Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the 5200 block of Western Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:39 pm, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. Additionally, a second adult male victim was located in Montgomery County, MD, and transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 20 year-old Tavon Brown, of Baltimore, MD.

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 43 year-old Michael Tymas, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

