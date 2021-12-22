6th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet December 27

TOPEKA—The 6th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 27, to discuss the number of applications accepted, set the interview schedule for applicants, and finalize meeting logistics.

The vacancy was created by Judge Terri Johnson’s December 13 retirement.

The 6th Judicial District is composed of Miami, Linn, and Bourbon counties.

Public access The meeting is open to the public. To listen:

call 1-877-400-9499; and

enter conference code 2199381974.

ADA Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711

Eligibility requirements

Nominees for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Nominees to the governor

The nominating commission will interview nominees and then select from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 6th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Patton Apple, Louisburg; Richard Fisher, Jr., Osawatomie; Alan Hurt, Mound City; Mark McCoy, Fort Scott; Zachery Reynolds, Fort Scott; and Ronald Wood, Louisburg.