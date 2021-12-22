Michel Maeso joins Harvest Thermal as Chief Revenue Officer
Michel understands and prioritizes the customer experience and uses those insights, plus data, to drive growth and profitability”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Thermal, Inc, pioneering advanced, climate-friendly home energy solutions, announces the appointment of Michel Maeso to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Maeso, a veteran market strategist, will be responsible for Marketing, Business Development, Channels, and Field Operations. He brings a wealth of experience in leading startups to successful outcomes including 3 exits totaling over $1.5 billion dollars in shareholder value.
Previously, Michel Maeso was the Chief Revenue Officer at Indeni, the leader in Security Infrastructure Automation, and held global VP-level positions at Foghorn Systems, Inc and at Ayla Networks, both Internet of Things solutions providers. He is an accomplished leader with 18 years of cloud, IoT, and smart device experience.
“Michel understands and prioritizes the customer experience and uses those insights, plus data, to drive growth and profitability,” said Dr. Jane Melia, CEO of Harvest Thermal. “He has unique experience with connected HVAC solutions and a demonstrated track record with product launches and go to market strategies that will successfully build on our momentum.”
Mr. Maeso helped create connected HVAC solutions for Johnson Controls, Carrier, Fujitsu, and many other global organizations. He has also worked as a consultant helping Fortune 500 companies and has held positions as an advisory board member resulting in an additional successful exit.
"With fossil fuels being rapidly phased out of buildings, the market for all-electric, home heating and hot water systems is about to explode,” said Mr. Maeso. “I am excited to join Harvest Thermal at this critical juncture to deliver superior, affordable home comfort solutions for home builders and our residential customers. Our technology will help customers’ pocketbooks while having a positive impact on the environment.”
ABOUT HARVEST THERMAL, INC
Harvest Thermal is a manufacturer and leading developer of all-electric hot water, heating and cooling systems for the residential market. Harvest Thermal's software/hardware, cloud-enabled platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to create an affordable, comfortable ultra-efficient home energy solution. The Harvest PodTM, which is the system's brain and flow control center, manages a single heat pump and water tank, creating a thermal battery to provide steady home heating and hot water whenever needed.
The Harvest Thermal system is best-in-class technology exceeding new state and local regulations requiring all-electric, non-polluting energy sources. It shifts home energy system load to access the lowest utility rates and cleanest energy on the grid while constantly ensuring users’ comfort. It is an ideal solution for new home builders as well as for retrofits of existing homes and apartments, slashing GHGs by 90% compared with gas systems and 50% compared with standard heat pump solutions and saving between 25-40% on customer bills.
