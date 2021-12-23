Access Fixtures Launches Line of LED Explosion Proof Lights

DAHL Explosion Proof Light EAHL Jelly Jar Explosion Proof Light HAHL Linear Explosion Proof Light

WORCESTER, MA, USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Massachusetts-based commercial and industrial lighting manufacturer, has released a complete line of explosion proof light fixtures for industrial locations requiring vapor tight and explosion proof rated flood lights, area lights, linear fixtures, and high bays. This line includes the AAHL, BAHL, CAHL, DAHL, EAHL, FAHL, GAHL, HAHL, and IAHL fixtures. All of these fixtures are designed with optimal safety and industrial requirements in mind and produce a whopping 140 lumens per watt for maximum efficiency. These fixtures are cost-conscious and versatile and there is a design in this line for every possible hazardous location. Access Fixtures LED explosion proof lights can be used in petroleum refineries, mining facilities, clean rooms, aerospace manufacturing locations, and other locations that emit hazardous vapors and high temperatures. All of these fixtures are IECEX listed, Atex listed, UL844 listed, marine listed and IP66 rated. Refer to each product individually for specific listings.

When Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild speaks about this new product launch, he quips, “We know this product lineup will be explosively popular in many niche industrial markets. It is sure to go off with a bang.” On a more serious note, he also adds, “​​There is significant demand for long life, low maintenance, easy to install hazardous location LED lighting that has a reasonable cost. This vast product offering meets that market demand.”

All of the LED explosion proof lights in this launch are constructed in die cast aluminum with a gray powdercoat marine grade finish. These fixtures are available in traditional flood light styles, high bay styles, linear styles, and pendant mount jelly jar styles. Most of these fixtures can be mounted via heavy duty stainless steel brackets that can be positioned in a variety of ways. Some of these fixtures have a surface or pendant mount option. An IP66 sealed LED compartment and tempered glass lens prevents water, dust, and vapor intrusion. Some fixtures, such as the “jelly jar” style GAHL and FAHL, have a vaportight outer tempered glass lens with a wire guard to prevent breakage. All hazardous location fixtures in this line have versatile 120° optics. These explosion proof fixtures emit light in 5000K and have a CRI of 80 for excellent color rendering. All LED lights in the product line have a long life at 50,000 L70 hours per fixture. All of these LED explosion proof fixtures will operate safely between -40°F to 131°F. Questions about whether or not which of these explosion proof fixtures would work for your project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist.



Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.