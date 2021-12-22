Pokes win Idaho Potato Bowl, Cowboy Draw BOGO this Sunday

December 22, 2021

WyoLotto is celebrating the Wyoming Cowboys football team winning the Idaho Potato Bowl by giving players free Cowboy Draw® tickets for every ticket they buy this Sunday, Dec. 26.

Players can get buy-one-get-one-free Cowboy Draw tickets from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all WyoLotto retailers. This will be the last time WyoLotto runs this promotion until next football season.

The Pokes major win over the Kent State Golden Flashes brought a final score of 52-38, which means lottery players win too with free tickets.

There is no limit on free tickets (however, there is always a $125 transaction limit), and the tickets must be purchased for the following Monday drawing.

For more information about WyoLotto or to receive player updates and notifications about Cowboy Draw, 2by2®, Mega Millions®, Powerball®, and Lucky for Life®, visit wyolotto.com/signup or download the WyoLotto app for free today.