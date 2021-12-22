MAKE-A-WISH® CONNECTICUT GETS A DASH OF DIGITAL SIGNAGE MAGIC FROM SYNECT
Make-A-Wish® Connecticut partnered with Synect to create the Wish Factory to help children discover their heartfelt wishesREDMOND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital signage and visual communications company Synect is delighted to announce a collaboration with Make-A-Wish® Connecticut resulting in a special digital experience for wish kids and their families. Special guests get to experience the Wish Factory from Synect, which is an interactive digital experience to help extraordinary youngsters choose from a whole world of possible wishes.
Make-a-Wish® was established to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses. After delivering thousands of wishes, it was clear that the wish journey needed to be expanded to further engage wish kids and families before, during and after the wish is granted. The Wishing Place is designed to be Make-A-Wish® Connecticut’s new home for hope and healing, as well as their new headquarters. The Wishing Place is the only one of its kind in the country, and Synect was honored to help envision, design and install the Wish Factory experience. The details of the Wish Factory remain a tightly kept secret to maintain a magical experience for wish kids and their families.
Synect’s studio and engineering team crafted interactive experiences and components for The Wish Factory, including:
• Custom-built physical props combined with projection mapping and animation to inspire the children and their families
• Inspiration for unique wishes from children to take amazing adventures, become heroes/heroines, meet inspiring characters, receive magical treats, and more
• Bright, bold, inspiring visuals to engage and move children through the wish-making process
Make-A-Wish® Connecticut CEO Pam Keough said: “The Wish Factory experience is a dream come true! The results amazed me, and I am thrilled about what the experience means for wish kids, the Wishing Place and our chapter. I believe this project will ultimately be a model for other chapters around the country. I appreciate Synect’s inspiration and hard work.”
Synect CEO Yahav Ran said: “Creating a bit of magic for children is a cause close to all our hearts. Synect’s studio and engineering team were delighted to use our knowledge creating airport experiences to create a magical place for Wish Kids and Make-A-Wish® Connecticut. We are grateful for the opportunity to create such a special experience and proud of what is in store for visitors to the Wish Factory.”
Key Points
• Ahead of the Imagine Campaign, Make-A-Wish® Connecticut recognized their new campus required a unique experience for the kids fighting critical illnesses and their families
• Synect was trusted to create a magical, exceptional experience for wish kids and their families featuring the latest interactive video components
• Make-A-Wish® Connecticut is hoping to be a model for future Make-A-Wish® chapters
The new headquarters publicly launched in Fall 2021 and looks forward to granting many more life-changing wishes.
###
About Make-a-Wish Connecticut
Make-A-Wish® Connecticut creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. MAW-CT seeks to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illnesses. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff, and volunteers across the state unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. In total, MAW-CT has granted more than 3,600 wishes to local children. For more information: visit wish.org/ct.
Whatever the odds, whatever the obstacles ... wishes find a way to make the world better by giving children renewed strength to fight their illnesses, bringing families closer together and uniting entire communities. A wish changes lives.
About Synect
Synect creates next-generation content and systems for video walls and digital signage. Equal parts creative studio and solution provider, Synect is a driving force behind visual communications innovation at airports, retail stores and other public spaces. Synect’s key capabilities are the creation of engaging cinematic-quality content and the development of powerful, scalable digital signage ecosystems. Synect is headquartered Orlando, Florida. To learn more, please visit synectmedia.com.
Claudia Walker
Synect Media
+1 6193409300
claudia.w@synectmedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn