Sen. Fontana Announces Nearly $1M for Local Improvement Projects

HARRISBURG – December 22, 2021 – Sen. Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny) announced today that $950,000 in in state grant funding from the Keystone Communities Program (KCP) has been awarded to organizations within the community.

“Utilizing state funding sources to better our local communities and neighborhoods is essential in keeping Pennsylvania thriving and prosperous. Every community has value, and every community has dedicated citizens who want to see themselves and their families succeed. Funding these types of projects through state funding resources makes that possible,” Fontana said.

Projects and funding amounts include:

  • $700,000 – ACTION Housing Inc. – Project to complete construction of the Second Avenue Commons homeless facility in Pittsburgh.
  • $250,000 – McKees Rocks Community Development Corporation – Project to remediate and stabilize a commercial building at 602 Chartiers Avenue. 

The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) administers the KCP grant program. 

