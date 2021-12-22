BETACHEK® C50 Joins the MedM Health & Care Ecosystem
The strip-free BETACHEK® C50 blood glucose monitoring system joins the MedM Ecosystem to be connected with MedM health journaling apps and remote care platform.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BETACHEK® C50 blood glucose meter requires no individual test strips or other add-ons. This all-in-one mobile solution includes the actual meter, an integrated lancing device, and a cassette with 50 tests. Used tests are rolled back into a separate storage compartment leaving no waste for immediate disposal. The built-in lancing device has an ejector and a depth adjuster with 10 penetration levels.
Once a measurement is made, the C50 meter can wirelessly communicate the blood glucose readings to MedM Health or MedM Diabetes apps, which, in turn, can either store the data directly on the user’s smartphone, sync it with Apple Health, Google Fit, and/or back it up to a secure online health cloud service. Integration of BETACHEK® C50 with MedM’s remote care platform allows for the device to channel its blood glucose readings directly into professional caregiver portals or EHR systems.
About Betachek
Founded in 1988, BETACHEK® is a brand of National Diagnostic Products Pty Limited (NDP), a family-owned company developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative medical diagnostics. BETACHEK® products are researched, developed and manufactured in Australia and shipped to more than 50 countries.
About MedM Inc.
Founded in 2012, MedM™ is a US-based software company, focused on improving interoperability in the healthcare ecosystem by enabling data collection from 550+ of Health IoT devices, sensors and wearables and channeling it into existing caregiver workflows. The award-winning MedM RPM Platform carries seamless device connectivity, making it the most flexible and fast-to-market white-label software solution for RPM providers, medical device vendors, and system integrators.
