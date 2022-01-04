Mendelson Consulting Name Among Bob Scott’s VAR Stars 2021
Mendelson Consulting - solutions for small and growing businesses
Demonstrating continued commitment to SMB and Mid-Market customers, Mendelson Consulting is once again placed among select group of value-added resellers.PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mendelson Consulting has been selected as a member of the Bob Scott’s VAR Stars for 2021, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software.
Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation. Selection is not based on revenue and those firms chosen represent a wide range of size and many different software publishers of accounting software.
“Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business,” Bob Scott said.
“Mendelson Consulting has always been in the business of providing solutions to complex problems” says Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA/CITP, founder and CEO of Mendelson Consulting. “I am honored to once again be included as a VAR Star. Our expertise in operations, business process improvement and cloud services, along with finance and accounting software, allows us to support a vast client portfolio of businesses from a variety of backgrounds and sizes, including fast-growing startups to well-established enterprises. We endeavor to be a star for our clients and we appreciate the recognition of our ongoing efforts.”
About Bob Scott and PMG360, Inc.
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott’s Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009. Bob Scott’s Insights and the Progressive Accountant are published by PMG360. PMG360 (www.pmg360.com) is a leading online media company that provides business-to-business (B2B) marketers and media planners unparalleled access to a highly qualified and engaged audience through their portfolio of lead generation programs, industry-specific Web sites, email newsletters, Web seminars, live events, podcasts, content/reviews, custom publishing, and direct marketing databases focusing on the nonprofit, healthcare and accounting professionals.
About Mario Nowogrodzki and Mendelson Consulting
Mario Nowogrodzki, CPA.CITP, is founder and principal of Mendelson Consulting (https://www.mendelsonconsulting.com), an accounting technology firm that assists entities with planning, selecting and implementing business management systems. Mendelson Consulting has been selected as Top Technologist by the Sleeter Group, Top Integrations ProAdvisor by Insightful Accountant, has multiple-year placement in Top 100 ProAdvisors list, and is a recognized premier reseller and solution provider for Intuit QuickBooks. Mendelson Consulting is also a Microsoft Cloud Services Provider, delivering Office365, Dynamics 365, Azure platform services and other transformative cloud solutions for businesses. Mr. Nowogrodzki is Chair of the Florida Institute of CPAs Business Technology Section; a contributing author and speaker for Intuit, Accountex, the Woodard Group and more.
