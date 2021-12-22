A New Resource for Securing Event Funding
Education for Professionals on the Value of SponsorshipBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Published author, speaker and event sponsorship expert, Roberta Vigilance, is launching her long-awaited online classes this month. Through these comprehensive classes, she is excited to share her knowledge with event planners around the world. Her clients include entrepreneurs, grant writers and non-profit owners from a myriad of industries and countries, including Australia and India. The classes offer a wealth of knowledge to its participants, providing specifics that range from the basic concept of sponsorship to a complete lesson on how to write a successful sponsorship proposal. With over 20 years of experience, Ms. Vigilance has written and published numerous books on the subject. Her latest book, entitled “How to Secure Sponsors Successfully,” not only provides the fundamentals of the task, but it also includes a state-of-the-art metric that allows readers to plug in certain information to evaluate whether a particular sponsorship will be successful.
Back when Roberta was a young college student, she began participating in events with fellow classmates. “I noticed a stigma that led young, talented people to believe that they needed to sleep their way to the top,” she explained. She went on to share how she began planning events with the intention of educating them and connecting them to the movers and shakers in the entertainment industry. Over the past two decades, her value proposition has evolved from planning events, to securing sponsors, to training individuals and organizations on how to converse with large corporations about sponsorship. She has become the expert in crafting a dialogue about sponsorship and securing funding for events. While it may occur that she stumbled into this niche, she believes that it was her purpose all along. “Early on, I specifically remember dealing with the embarrassment of being kicked out of their offices because I wasn’t sure how to start the conversation in a way that held their attention,” she laughed as she reminisced about her modest beginnings.
Today, the portfolio of sponsors that she has worked with over the years consists of many well-known corporations, including Tommy Hilfiger and Adidas. Now that she is well-versed in the practice, her commitment is to share her philosophy with others. Her philosophy is that there is significant value for corporations when they sponsor events. She explains further that, “Providing sponsorship supports companies in the achievement of their business objectives. In other words, when a company sponsors your event, you are connecting them with your audience, who will support them by purchasing or becoming ambassadors for their products and services. It is also a way for private sponsors to support the causes that are near and dear to their hearts.”
