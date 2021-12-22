CONTAINER MASTERS SEASON ONE NOW STREAMING

Logo of New Container Masters Streaming Series

Container Masters is a 13-episode reality tv series about re-purposed shipping containers - turned into beautiful homes and unique building projects.

Container Masters season one series released on Tubi to stream for free” — Mountain Air Productions

NORWALK, CT, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Container Masters season one series has been released on Tubi available to stream for free. Season one Container Masters series has 13 action packed episodes taking the viewer on a journey of re-purposed shipping containers. From beautiful houses to other amazing and unique projects you’ll have a front row seat as Container Master, Jim Russell, takes you through the build process to the final reveal. There are over one hundred and forty million shipping containers in the world. The vast majority of these remain idle and unused. Jim Russell, working with a network of specialty builders is on a mission to change this – one container at a time. Together they re-purpose, upcycle and give these incredibly strong building blocks a second life. Follow along to see how shipping containers can be created into beautiful homes and other structures like hot tubs, pools houses and even a shed for a community Giving Grove, and transported to some of the most breath taking properties in the entire country with mountains, hills and lakes. Also, Follow Jim and the crew to witness the complexities involved in the designing and construction of these beautiful structures, while sprinkling in a little humor, humanity and a whole lotta love.

Starring, Created and Directed by Jim Russell, Robert Wagner, Ja, Larry Peterson, Haidyn, and William Mehne. Executive Producer Jim Russell. Producers: Robert Sciglimpaglia and Calix Lewis Reneau and presented by Mountain Air Productions in association with Belair Productions and Calix8 Productions.

Container Masters Trailer