DMV News You Can Use for December 2021

A Message from Director Robinson

Director Gabriel Robinson of the DC Dept of Motor Vehicles

With the holiday season upon us, and 2021 almost behind us, I want to express my thanks to both our customers and Team DC DMV for your cooperation and commitment to the broader public safety over the past year. As we look forward, 2022 promises to be another busy year for DC DMV and my team and I remain committed to the agency's mission of providing outstanding customer service!

This month's newsletter includes a final reminder that the District's Ticket Amnesty Program ends on December 31, 2021, so please pay your outstanding tickets by that date and avoid any penalties. In this edition, readers will also learn about DC DMV's participation in the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) and the benefits it offers both consumers and law enforcement. Additionally, please read about the new hybrid sedans that are available at our Deanwood location as an option for customers taking the non-commercial road skills test. Finally, with colder weather on the way, please review the winter weather driving tips provided under our Vision Zero section. It may help save a life.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Please continue to stay safe. Happy holidays!

DMV News You Can Use for December 2021

