Wolf Administration Awards Funding for Environmental Assessment in Luzerne County

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin announced today the approval of $79,200 through the Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) to West Hazleton Borough to conduct an additional environmental assessment at the former Valmont Plaza Shopping Center in Luzerne County.

“ISRP funding helps boroughs and cities conduct necessary environmental assessments and ensure that any potentially harmful chemicals can be identified and addressed,” said Sec. Davin. “These investments support revitalization efforts in our communities and ensure Pennsylvania continues to be the best place to live, work, and play.”

The former Valmont Plaza Shopping Center is approximately 1,000 feet east of the Valmont TCE site (former Valmont Industrial Park), which is a Superfund site. The primary contaminant of concern is trichloroethene (TCE), which has been reported to have impacted ground water.

The ISRP funds will be used to conduct further soil and groundwater sampling, installation of four additional monitoring wells, hydrogeological investigation, vapor intrusion investigation, compose a notice of intent to remediate, and compile a remedial investigation report, risk assessment report, and final report.

“Cleaning up potentially dangerous sites and putting them back into the community is critical,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Using ISRP to encourage putting these sites back into good use can help reconnect communities and provide opportunities to grow.”

The ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse.

