Calgary and Edmonton Home Elevator Company Now Offering Niagara Belco Home Elevators

Ascension Elevators, an Alberta-based home elevator services company and Niagara Belco Home Elevators, team up to offer Albertans the best in home mobility.

At Ascension Elevators, we are always looking to improve the quality of life for Albertan home owners with mobility issues. Our customer driven focus made Niagara Belco an obvious choice for us.” — Nick Lum, Owner

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With services and sales offices in both Calgary and Edmonton, Calgary Home Elevator Company, Ascension Elevators, is excited to announce that it now offers Niagara Belco Home Elevators. With a mission to provide Alberta home owners with the highest-quality elevators in the market at a competitive price, Ascension Elevators has added its seventh major elevator brand to its home mobility lineup.

Guided by Exceptional Experiences, the team at Ascension is customer service focused. From the quality of the products they supply, to their use of extensive knowledge of the residential elevator industry, Ascension Elevator's work is continually guided by a passion for raising the bar for their customers' experience.

"According to Alberta Government statistics, in 2015 (the most recent update) there were 188,250 people with a mobility labeled disability living in the province. The City of Calgary states that 44,050 people have a disability issue, 42,750 have a flexibility issue, and 19,250 people have a dexterity based disability. Edmonton's population is likely to have similar stats. With these stats in mind, it is critical to meet the needs of our market and adding Niagara Belco to our product offering helps us in that." - Ascension Elevators.

One of the elevator styles in particular caught Ascension Elevators owner, Nick Lum's attention was the Victorian. The Victorian is equipped with a hydraulic cable system that offers a smooth and comfortable run. With its wide range of cab styles and designs the Victorian uses quality material, wood finishes, and fixtures. Cabs can be custom-built with precision and beauty by our experienced craftsmen here in North America. Each step in the design process is guided by your choice of wood species, handrails, light fixtures, gates, and finishes. The Victorian door system allows for flexibility in your home.