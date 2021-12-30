Litchfield Cavo Elects Nine New Partners for 2022

Litchfield Cavo LLP

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Litchfield Cavo LLP is pleased to announce the election of 9 partners from 7 of the Firm’s 22 offices nationwide. The elections of the following attorneys are effective January 1, 2022: Nora R. Adukonis, Dana M. Catanzaro, Nadia Del Toro, Tico A. Glavas, Emily P. Hollenbeck, Daniel Ip, Julie M. Mallen, Greg Soderberg, Laurence J. Tooth.

Our Phoenix, AZ office elected Tico A. Glavas to the partnership. His practices includes commercial general liability, motor vehicle liability, construction liability and products and premises liability. He has experience litigating insurance coverage and subrogation matters, including first-party claims involving uninsured/underinsured. Tico is admitted in the United States Court of Appeals Ninth Circuit and the United States Supreme Court.

In our Los Angeles, CA office, Daniel Ip defends civil litigation matters including personal injury and wrongful death claims. He also defends clients in premises liability cases, homeowner’s association disputes, and housing and habitability matters. Daniel has experience in state and federal court and consistently obtains favorable results for clients in both jury and bench trials.

Our Chicago, IL office has two elected partners. Julie M. Mallen is a member of our financial institutions class action team and represents banks, credit unions and other financial services providers against class action claims, including those involving fee practices. She also handles antitrust, breach of fiduciary duty claims and legal malpractice, as well as labor and employment issues of agreements, contracts and risk management. Laurence J. Tooth counsels insurers and handles insurance coverage litigation involving first- and third-party insurance claims. His coverage practice experience includes property, D&O liability, professional and public entity liability, employment practices liability, cyber liability and commercial general liability claims. As a member of our Firm’s COVID-19 Resource Team, he has secured victories in trial and appellate courts nationwide.

In Litchfield Cavo’s Lynnfield, MA office, Nora R. Adukonis practices in the areas of municipal law, construction, product liability, employment, insurance coverage, arbitration and appeals. She has represented cities and towns in matters involving wrongful discharge, defamation, and privacy’ manufacturers, distributors, and others in matters alleging injuries or property damage arising from defective products; as well as businesses, insurance carriers, and non-profits in a broad range of disputes.

Our New York City, NY office boasts two newly elected partners. Dana M. Catanzaro defends property owners and contractors against high-exposure personal injury matters arising out of construction accidents. She has extensive experience handling insurance coverage, complex construction and property damages claims, and litigates negligence-based lawsuits involving motor vehicle accidents, premises liability and medical malpractice. Dana is a proud member of the Firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. Nadia Del Toro defends high exposure New York Labor Law and general liability cases for primary and excess insurance carriers, and also defends government entities, railroad companies and general contractors against actions arising from major construction projects. She has extensive experience litigating in state courts and mediating complex cases involving multiple corporate parties.

In our Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX office Emily P. Hollenbeck defends personal injury claims against clients, including cases such as premises and products liability, motor vehicle liability, medical negligence, wrongful death and liquor liability. She also represents businesses in general civil litigation matters and advises property owners associations on a variety of issues. Emily’s legal career includes experience as a claims attorney for a third party administrator.

Greg Soderberg practices from our Salt Lake City, UT office. His practice encompasses defense litigation including medical and dental negligence, licensing and regulatory discipline, premises and construction liability, auto liability and employment-related matters. Greg handles all aspects of case litigation from inception, through motion practice and discovery, and mediation or arbitration, trials and appeals. Prior to joining Litchfield Cavo LLP, he represented state employees and state agencies as a Utah assistant attorney general and also served as an administrative law judge for the Utah Commerce and Insurance Departments.

"I am pleased to welcome nine extremely qualified Litchfield Cavo attorneys to the partnership. Their individual and collective legal talent will continue to drive our Firm’s nationally recognized reputation as a premier litigation Firm. Our new partners are remarkably gifted attorneys who have proven their commitment to providing exceptional service and excellent counsel to our clients.

In 2021, the Firm also elevated five attorneys to the position of Counsel and welcomed two lateral partners. Our new partners and Counsel, along with our existing partners and all of our attorneys, will be vital contributors to our excellent client service moving forward.”

- John J. Jarosak, Managing Partner, Litchfield Cavo LLP

Please visit Litchfield Cavo's website to learn more about the premier coverage and litigation defense law firm: https://www.litchfieldcavo.com/