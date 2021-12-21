The progress of work in the cadastre sector critically analyzed

UZBEKISTAN, December 21 - On December 21, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on land registration and the formation of state cadastres, implementation of digital technologies.

Systematic work is underway in Uzbekistan to conserve, equitably allocate and efficiently use land resources. This year, a law was adopted on the allocation of agricultural land based on an open tender, privatization of non-agricultural land through an auction.

On September 7, 2020, the President signed a Decree “On measures to radically improve the system of keeping records of land and state cadastres”. In accordance with it, a Cadastral Agency under the State Tax Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan was created. The decree, along with many other innovations, defined the tasks of registering objects of state cadastres and entering them into the National Geographic Information System.

Thus, for the first time in the history of Uzbekistan, a complete inventory of agricultural land is being carried out. To date, electronic maps have been created for 23 million hectares of such lands. Of these, 22 million hectares have been officially registered.

In addition, 412 thousand unaccounted real estate objects are registered in the cadastral base, the cadastral value of 478 thousand objects has been revised, in which additional buildings have been identified. However, many shortcomings are identified in the inventory process. For example, there is a discrepancy between the data of electronic registration of agricultural land and data of the land fund, which was kept in paper form.

In addition, there are many problems in the cadastres of roads, power supply facilities, gas supply, water management, landscaping, areas adjacent to apartment buildings.

This shows that there is still a lot of work to be done.

In this regard, important tasks for the future were identified at the meeting.

First of all, it is important to complete the inventory of agricultural land by April 1 of next year. For this, it is necessary to clarify the category of 2.7 million hectares in the land balance.

The task was set to conduct state registration and only then put up for competition 80 thousand hectares of land, which are planned to be leased to the population next year. There are many non-agricultural lands in the regions that are not used efficiently. For example, over 10 million hectares are under the jurisdiction of the State Forestry Committee, 820 thousand hectares are in the system of the Ministry of Water Resources, and 450 thousand hectares of land around highways. 3 million 300 thousand hectares are in the reserve of hokimiyats.

The Head of the state noted the need for creating an electronic map of these lands and registering them as state property.

It was noted that the territories adjacent to internal roads and multi-storey buildings can be transferred for permanent use.

Another problem is that in the land balance the area of ​​the housing stock of the population is indicated as 223 thousand hectares, and exceeds 1 million hectares. In this regard, it was instructed to conduct an inventory of real estate objects, create their electronic map and place it in public access on an online platform.

Instructions were also given to improve the material and technical base of cadastral agencies and modernize their equipment.

Source: UzA