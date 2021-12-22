SMARTPOWER & H2ABLE LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP

logo of H2able SmartPower logo H2able's CEO Ronan Keane

BOSTON-BASED START-UP BRINGS GAME CHANGING CLEAN WATER PROGRAM TO SMARTPOWER’S SMARTTANK INITIATIVE

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartPower, the nation’s leading non-profit marketing organization dedicated to promoting clean energy and energy efficiency, today announced a partnership with H2able, a Boston-based start-up venture that seeks to bring clean water to some of the driest and most drought-prone areas of the country.

H2Able’s goal is to establish dehumidifiers, and atmospheric water capture technology in New Orleans, LA to ultimately create an infinite source of free water. Literally, H2able is reimagining the basement dehumidifier on a massive scale. Their vision potentially even piggybacks upon preexisting petroleum pipelines and using solar and wind powered pumping stations to move this water to America's semi-arid interior.

“If COP-26 proved anything, it’s that the technology must be part of the Climate change solution,” said Brian F. Keane, President of SmartPower. “To say the least, finding new ways to create water for our nation’s driest areas is vital to our survival as a people and a planet. We’re truly excited to work with H2able on this monumental effort.”

H2able isn’t the first company to bring atmospheric water capture technology to the table. Indeed, the US Military has been using the technology for some time through generators that can produce up to 450 gallons of clean water a day for as little as eight cents a gallon.

“As any desert-based military until can tell you, water is a first priority,” said Ronan Keane, the CEO of H2able. “What’s unique about our vision is that we intend to take the humidity from some of the hottest, sultriest and muggiest areas in the US, turn it into water, and then use that water to grow our crops and feed our animals in some of the driest part of the country. In a word, Gamechanger.”

H2Able will be a part of SmartPower’s “SmartTank Initiative”. The SmartTank Initiative is SmartPower's business incubator where clean tech companies from around the world work with SmartPower’s marketing and sustainability experts to help them on their path to commercialization. The SmartTank team helps socialize their technology to the media, introduce them to industry leaders, meet investors and policy makers and ultimately, we seek to implement their products to get customers to use them.

“SmartPower and H2able present a perfect partnership as we enter 2022. The climate crisis is real, and it demands real solutions. Working together, we’re ready to take on this challenge and help our nation and our world bring water to a drying planet,” concluded SmartPower’s Keane.

About SmartPower:

SmartPower was created in 2002 by some of the nation’s largest private foundations that believe that today’s energy solutions require the same consumer marketing approaches as traditional brands. Today, SmartPower works with federal, state and local agencies as well as utilities and private companies on sustainability campaigns. On the web at www.smartpower.org.

About H2able:

H2able seeks to establish dehumidifiers, and Atmospheric Water capture technology in New Orleans, LA to give us a free, infinite source of water. Our water supply will be infinite, because it will always be replenished by the Gulf of Mexico! On the web at www.h2able.com