IAQ Distribution Encourages National Hockey League To Prioritize Indoor Air Quality
Offers Solution That Eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus
We would be thrilled and honored to share our experiences helping thousands of classrooms, businesses, and other facilities with arenas where hockey is played.”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAQ Distribution, a provider of sustainable, leading-edge energy and indoor air quality solutions, released a letter it sent to Gary B. Bettman, Commissioner of the National Hockey League (NHL). The letter encouraged him to take immediate steps to protect players, fans, and all those working and visiting arenas. Following its decision to pause games until after the holidays, and to avoid the Olympics, the NHL is hoping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
— Chris Fall
In the letter to the NHL Commissioner, Fall presented how the technology offered, “…safely disinfects and recirculates clean, safe air. It provides a long-term solution for combatting harmful pathogens, reducing volatile organic compounds and pollen, and inactivating all airborne microorganisms on contact….”
The full text of Fall’s letter is below.
“At a time like this, we need to have professional sports to help us return to a sense of normalcy,” explained Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution. “We would love to help protect players, coaches, and of course, the fans too. We hope we get the opportunity.”
Clean air technology from the IAQ Distribution product line is currently functioning in many Professional Golf Association (PGA) and National Basketball Association (NBA) facilities. Conversations in other professional sport facilities are underway to help leaders protect employees, players, and visitors.
“Many government agencies, public and private schools, and other municipal offices throughout the United States already have IAQ products deployed and many more entities currently in the procurement process,” Fall continued. “We would be thrilled and honored to share our experiences helping thousands of classrooms, businesses, and other facilities with arenas where hockey is played.”
IAQ Distribution provides, innovative, and energy-efficient medical grade devices that measure, purify, and disinfect air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes. The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution has been shown in third party tests to reduce 99.997% of the live SARS-CoV-2 virus. Thousands of classrooms, businesses, and government agencies have already engaged IAQ Distribution to install solutions to measure air quality, address issues, and help ensure the safety of everyone inside.
IAQ Letter to Gary B. Bettman, Commissioner of the National Hockey League
Dear Commissioner Bettman:
The pause in the National Hockey League season due to the growing exposure to COVID-19 is concerning, but an important step in keeping people safe. Players, coaches, employees, and fans are concerned about their health and of course, want to avoid exposure. It was surely a tough decision, but one that is necessary.
As Commissioner of the National Hockey League, you share in the responsibility for safety. We know protecting everyone who enters arenas and other facilities from airborne pathogens - including the virus that causes coronavirus (COVID-19) - is a priority to you, and for all who love the sport.
At IAQ Distribution, we provide technology to protect indoor air quality for thousands of classrooms, businesses, and other buildings. You could deploy these products in arenas, locker rooms, team offices, etc. to protect players, employees, and fans to avoid the issues that come from having exposure linked to buildings protected by you and other NHL owners.
The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the air.
Specifically, one of the solutions we carry is the WellAir NanoStrike® technology. These solutions provide an important line of protection against airborne viruses and bacteria and would be ideal for the arenas, and other areas in any athletic complex. The technology safely disinfects and recirculates clean, safe air. It provides a long-term solution for combatting harmful pathogens, reducing volatile organic compounds and pollen, and inactivating airborne microorganisms on contact. These products are already functioning in Professional Golf Association (PGA) and National Basketball Association (NBA) facilities.
The products we carry have undergone numerous successful independent lab studies and field evaluations. Medical facilities, commercial facilities, and schools in more than 60 markets in the US and globally already use this technology and enjoy the peace of mind it brings. With growing uncertainty over COVID-19 variants and related discussions about possible school closures, mask mandates, vaccination decisions, etc., we are grateful for the opportunity to provide safety assurances to schools, businesses, and other entities, nationwide.
Protecting hockey players and fans with the WellAir NanoStrike technology solutions would be an honor. Half of the WellAir product portfolio includes Class II Medical Devices that have been cleared by the FDA.
There have already been many conversations in the facilities you protect to deploy this technology widely throughout the United States, and globally.
I will contact your office later this week to see if we can set up a demonstration. With our products operating your indoor environments will be safer. In the meantime, please feel encouraged to contact me directly.
Sincerely.
Chris Fall
President, IAQ Distribution
Please visit http://iaqdistribution.com/.
To learn more about IAQ Distribution or schedule an interview with Chris Fall, contact Dan Rene of kglobal at 202-329-8357 or daniel.rene@kglobal.com.
Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 202-329-8357
daniel.rene@kglobal.com