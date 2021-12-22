Congressional Candidate Ezra Scott responds to State Rep. Steve Carra’s idea to arm all teachers in schools
State Rep. Steve Carra announced that he is drafting legislation that would allow teachers to have firearms and Tasers in the classroom or on their person.
Join me in the fight for our future! I pledge to you to mount and take a fierce fight to Capitol Hill on behalf of the American people and our children!”NEW BUFFALO, MI, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week State Representative Steve Carra (who is also running for the House of Representatives) announced that he is drafting legislation that would allow teachers to have firearms and Tasers in the classroom or on their person.
— Ezra Scott
United States Congressional candidate Ezra Scott (who may very well be Carra’s opponent in the 2022 Republican Primary), is responding to Carra’s idea of arming teachers.
When asked about Carra’s legislative idea, Scott said; I can think of about a dozen or more reasons why this is not a good idea. To begin with, teachers are not professional law enforcement. Secondly, they are not typically trained to take lives. A recruit going into the military has to be taught and trained to actually take a human life. Scott continued with, imagine a 24-year-old female 3rd-grade teacher running into a hall with her Glock. She will be trembling, and she will likely hesitate. The shooter will shoot first, and now we have one more dead victim. Now the shooter has another loaded gun in his hand.
What does make sense is to reach out to prior military and retired police officers and pay them to guard schools as a part-time job. They are trained, they know how to deal with this sort of situation, and they will be far and away more efficient at handling the unthinkable. We have plenty of retired Army and Marine Corps folks nationally that would love nothing more than to guard our children.
To come up with this idea shows why Carra is not ready to serve in the United States Congress. This is a very bad idea. He put this idea out for publicity, and for no other reason.
— U.S. Congressional Candidate, Ezra Scott
Ken Crow
Ezra Scott For Congress
+1 616-414-4402
email us here