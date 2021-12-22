The prepaid card for AC Milan football fans has arrived

Thanks to the partnership between REPX and AC MILAN, Milan fans will now be able to support their favourite team and access a world of exclusive experiences

MILAN, ITALY, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True AC MILAN fans now have one more reason to rejoice. With the arrival on Google Play and Apple Store, the prepaid card called PAYFAN AC Milan is finally available. Created thanks to the partnership with the English fintech REPX (with Mooney in the role of accredited issuer), it will allow Rossoneri fans to access a world of experiences and privileges designed especially for them and, at the same time, to support their favourite team. In fact, in addition to the typical financial advantages given by the possession of a card, they will be able to enter a world of unique and exclusive experiences, thanks to a dedicated and therefore not anonymous channel of communication, which will allow them to interact with their favourite team, even to the possibility of meeting the beloved football stars.

By downloading the app and registering, fans will be able to immediately compete to win two grandstand tickets for every Milan home match. By applying for the PAYFAN AC Milan card, then, in addition to supporting their favorite team every time they make a purchase, they will immediately benefit from unique advantages such as exclusive discounts on all AC Milan merchandising, insurance on tickets purchased (which provides reimbursement in case of injury or illness), participate in prize contests to meet the world of AC Milan and their football idols, have a fast track to access tickets and exclusive events, discounts on subscriptions for telephone, pay TV, sports press and delivery services. In addition, using the card for purchases, they will be entitled to gifts designed just for them and will be able to transfer sums of money for free between fans, in real time and with immediate availability on the recipient's account, strengthening even more aggregation and loyalty to the team.

"Thanks to our patented proprietary technology - explains Claudio Garavaglia, managing director of REPX - payment by card becomes another way of expressing one's football faith, supporting one's team and, at the same time, living a fun social experience, since the fan's card can even sing (an exclusive REPX patent) and, in the case of Milan, "will score a goal in favor of Milan" with the voice of a well-known "Milanese", the official Rossoneri speaker Germano Lanzoni".

REPX has now a potential audience of about half a billion people: in little more than a year of actual activity, in fact, it has already signed agreements with the most important soccer teams in Italy and in the world, becoming the exclusive supplier of payment cards and connecting the aseptic financial world to the passionate world of fans and supporters. The innovative fintech, through a dynamic and careful management, combined with important commercial distribution agreements, has created its own niche in the electronic payments sector where it is in fact a market leader, also on the strength of a series of proprietary patents that make its cards unique. REPX gives sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands, iconic cities, the opportunity to connect with their fans base in entirely innovative ways thanks to exclusive co-branded prepaid cards: debit cards and digital products covered by patents and designed to satisfy through "unique experiences" their loyal legions of followers and fans.