New VIBE Program Offers Solution to Lack of Palm Beach Real Estate Inventory
The Very Important Brokers to Ecclestone Program (VIBE) gives South Florida brokers and agents access to luxury home remodeling, and renovation services.
Our VIBE Program provides Real Estate Agents a solution to the lack of modern style inventory allowing them the capability to extend their services beyond just selling their clients a home.”WEST PALM BEACH , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach County home sales have continued in an upward trend throughout 2021. More individuals and companies are moving to South Florida every day, specifically Palm Beach County. Due to the lack of state income tax, low interest rates and work from home policies, there is a surging market for luxury single-family homes in the area. Despite rising median prices trending nationwide, the South Florida area is still considered very affordable compared to other global cities like New York and London.
As they are in very high demand, single-family housing has become very limited and the majority of the homes that are available are significantly dated. Many people have turned toward remodeling and renovation to give outdated homes a modern finish. Reputable home modeling and renovation services in South Florida are at an all-time high demand.
Taking the market conditions into consideration, E. Llwyd Ecclestone of Ecclestone Signature Homes created the Very Important Brokers to Ecclestone Program (VIBE). The program was designed to give South Florida brokers and real estate agents access to luxury home customization, remodeling, and renovation expertise and services through Ecclestone Signature Homes. As part of the Ecclestone Signature Homes Network, broker and real estate agent participants are incentivized to share and consult their clients about the services of the Ecclestone Signature Homes and its network of expert professionals. This allows the agent to showcase homes with a newfound perspective knowing there’s a solution to bring their client’s vision to life in the location they desire.
“Thousands of people are looking to move to South Florida from all parts of the country but there is limited inventory, and we are seeing many homes on the market need a lot of improvement or are completely outdated” says E. Llwyd Ecclestone III. “Our VIBE Program provides Real Estate Agents and Brokers a solution to the lack of new, modern style inventory allowing them the capability to extend their services beyond just selling their clients a home. The realtor becomes an extension of our home renovations team and allows them to truly deliver that dream house their clients are seeking.”
Third-generation custom homebuilder, E. Llwyd Ecclestone III, has served the Palm Beaches and Martin County for over 35 years of construction and is an expert in the field. His accolades include being named “Builder of the Year” three times by the Gold Coast Builder’s Association. Receiving over 100 prestigious homebuilding awards, the team at Ecclestone Signature Homes has built thousands of homes to date.
For more information on the VIBE program and Ecclestone Homes visit EcclestoneHomes.com/VIBE-Broker-Program or call 561-464-6093.
