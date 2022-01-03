OneOrigin ​​enters SkySong Innovation Center in Scottsdale, AZ

We are OneOrigin | Transforming the world of Higher Education New office expansion enables OneOrigin to accelerate growth and collaborate with ASU EdPlus Innovation center & ASU Learning Enterprise to deliver a cutting-edge, futuristic Education Experience to all students. OneOrigin Research Centre at SkySong innovation Centre in Scottsdale, AZ

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneOrigin , a recognized innovator in AI and cognitive computing, delivering technology excellence to the education sector, expands its footprints within the United States with a new gig at SkySong Innovation Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, to accelerate growth and collaborate with ASU EdPlus Innovation center & ASU Learning Enterprise to deliver a cutting-edge, futuristic Education Experience to all students.In addition to the corporate headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, the expansion coincides with the 5th anniversary of the company. The new office space doubles the office footprint and supports the company’s growth strategy. The new One-Experience center enables OneOrigin to showcase its state-of-the-art solutions and products to potential and existing clients, and contributes to the general understanding of the added value of using AI in higher education.“We have seen significant growth in the scale and operation of our business over the past couple of years as we scale globally and expand our footprints within the education sector. It makes sense that our new office is at one of the top innovation centers in the country - SkySong Innovation Centre. Our new location and enhanced operational efficiencies will help us continue to grow and develop to keep pace with our client’s needs, allowing us to provide exceptional value and superior service along the way” said Abhinand, President and CEO of OneOrigin, IncAbout OneOriginOneOrigin is an Enterprise Software and Technology Solutions company recognized for innovation, design, and development of bleeding-edge AI products and services that help transform higher education. OneOrigin aims to be a global leader in fostering technology-driven solutions towards solving critical business problems for customers through trust, innovation, responsibility, honesty, and competency. Focus and commitment towards customer success and employee satisfaction are the foundation of the company.OneOrigin, Inc located in Norwalk, Connecticut serves as the international headquarters with Global Solution Delivery Center in Scottsdale, Arizona; other locations include the Global Development Center in Bangalore , India. OneOrigin employs over 150 employees worldwide.

