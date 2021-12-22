Polyvinylpyrrolidone [PVP] Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment up to 2031

Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 4.6 Bn by 2031

ALBANY, NEW YORK, US, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Most Popular Biomaterial for Medical, Nonmedical Uses

Polyvinylpyrrolidone is also known as povidone or PVP. It is popularly used in the pharmaceutical industry as a synthetic polymer vehicle for dispersing and suspending drugs. The PVP is used in a variety of pharmaceutical operations, including binder for tablets and capsules, film former for ophthalmic solutions, flavoring liquids and chewable tablets, and as an adhesive for transdermal systems. The PVP appears as a white to slightly off-white powder, and has the ability to dissolve in both water and oil solvents. The PVP is increasingly being used for biocompatibility, absence of toxicity, and high capacity to form interpolymer complexes. Thus, the PVP market is expected to grow due to the demand for PVP in designing materials for different applications as biomaterials for medical and nonmedical uses.

The PVP polymers are available in various viscosity categories, ranging from low to high molecular weight. This range, combined with solubility in aqueous and natural solvent systems coupled with its non-toxic feature gives PVP polymers great versatility across varied applications. The industrial applications of PVP polymers include adhesives to improve strength and toughness, to increase strength and as a coating resin in paper manufacturing, and to improve dye receptivity in synthetic fibers. PVP polymers are also widely employed in inks, imaging, lithography, detergents and soaps, textile, ceramic, electrical, and metallurgical industries, and as a polymerization additive. The various properties and multiple end-use applications of PVP are driving the global PVP market during the forecast period.

Application of PVP Plays Important Role in Preventing COVID-19 Disease Transmission

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global crisis that, by many predictions will have a profound and disastrous economic and social impact on the number of industries, businesses, and people. Apart from the immediate financial and market impact, the crisis has also caused structural and behavioral shifts, including people working more from home, increased investment in health and wellbeing, preference for online shopping, and reduced discretionary expenditure. At the outset, this pandemic gave PVP a major image makeover among consumers; there is now a widely held view that PVP products are more reliable and cleaner than non-recyclable solutions and at the forefront of the fight to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2179

With a growing number of active COVID-19 cases, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries are facing an unmatchable demand for water-soluble medicines. This has attracted several players to focus on increasing the production of the PVP to overcome the losses they faced at the start of the pandemic. In addition, the PVP-iodine nasal spray is proposed for avoiding or minimizing the cross-infection risk to the front-line doctors or workers. Furthermore, for opical nasal and oral solution, topical applications of PVP-I to attenuate the nosocomial transmission of COVID-19 surrounding head and neck and skull base oncology care are aiding in the increasing demand for the PVP.

The recent evidence has verified that 0.5% povidone-iodine (PVP-I) mouth rinse or gargle for 30 seconds can reduce the SARS-CoV-2 virus infectivity to below detectable levels. The PVP-I can even prevent SARS-CoV-2 attachment to oral and nasopharyngeal tissues, and lower the viral particles in the saliva and respiratory droplets. Thus, the use of PVP-I mouth rinse as a prophylactic measure has been advocated across the globe to reduce disease transmission. This has led to the expansion of the PVP market.

Rise in PVP Use in Industrial Products Influencing Market Growth

The PVP is extensively used in a variety of industries. The unique physical and chemical properties of PVP, particularly its good solubility in both water and many organic solvents, makes it a perfect source for several applications. The PVP is gaining popularity across the world for its adhesive properties in pressure-sensitive and water-remoistenable product types, food packaging, metal adhesives, abrasives, sand core binder, and rubber to metal adhesives, and glue sticks.

Buy Our Premium Research Report@

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2179<ype=S

Moreover, in ceramics, PVP can be used as a binder in high-temperature fire-prepared products such as clay, pottery, porcelain, brick product, dispersant, and a viscosity modifier. Furthermore, for the manufacturing of glass and glass fibers, PVP is found most effective as a lubricant and coating agent. It also supports processing and helps to prevent the abrasion of glass. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global PVP market.

The properties and application of PVP also vary in non-essential end users. The use of PVP for coating and inks is increasing in digital printing coating, ball-point inks, protective colloid and leveling agent for emulsion polymers/ coatings/ printing inks, pigment dispersant, water-colors for commercial art, temporary protective coatings, paper coatings, waxes, and polishes. Moreover, in the consumer electronics industry, PVP is widely used in the manufacturing of storage batteries, printed circuits, cathode ray tubes, binder for metal salts or amalgams in batteries, gold, nickel, copper, and zinc plating, a thickener for solar gel ponds and as an adhesive to prevent leakage of batteries. All these supporting properties of PVP in several industrial applications are expected to drive the global PVP market during the forecast period.

Surge in Hospital Infections Aid in Global Market Growth

The global PVP market is witnessing growth, owing to the increasing incidences of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) in developing countries. The HAIs are mostly caused due to lack of sanitization and growth in infection across the world. The use of disinfectants in hospitals can help reduce the risk of infections and limit the entry of bacteria in patients. The PVP-based disinfectants are efficient in these applications and thus, assisting in the global demand. Moreover, increase in health and hygiene awareness and need for disinfectants are boosting the demand for PVP across the globe.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phosphorescent-pigments-market-to-reach-us-500-mn-by-2031-surge-in-demand-for-human-friendly-eco-friendly-phosphorescent-pigments-to-drive-market-expansion-states-tmr-816918192.html

Moreover, the world is observing an increasing number of diseases related to old age. The expectations of old people of extended life have forced various healthcare businesses to focus on adequate treatments and medicines. The disinfectant properties of PVP are thus rising in demand across the world. Owing to all the mentioned factors, the global PVP market is estimated to exceed US$ 4.6 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports