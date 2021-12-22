PBAT [Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate] Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.7% During 2021-2031

PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate) Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 2 Bn by 2031

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the demand for plastic and single-use packaging is on the rise. Manufacturers in the PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market are taking advantage of this opportunity to work at break-neck speeds to produce shopping bags, packaging solutions, and other polymer-based products. An overall poor market sentiment regarding the demand for products and services is causing a slowdown in the global economy. However, manufacturers are mainly focusing on important industries such as agriculture for mulch films, packaging, and consumer goods in order to keep the economies running.

Apart from maintaining robust supply chains, companies in the PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market are making investments to innovate in materials. For instance, the South Korea-based conglomerate SK Group is investing $123 Mn in TBM - a Japan-based startup developing Limex, which is a flexible composite involving PBAT.

PBAT Incorporation Helps Improve Toughness of Blends Containing Brittle Polymers

PBAT is tough and ductile, and can be processed by conventional film extrusion techniques. This helps to yield films with mechanical properties similar to LDPE (low density polyethylene). However, PBAT is relatively stiff when compared to its homopolymers. As such, PBAT incorporation can help improve the toughness of polymer blends that contain brittle polymers such as PLA (Polylactic Acid) or thermoplastic starch (TPS) without interfering with their biodegradability.

Companies in the PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market are increasing their research to develop flexible and moldable composites based on calcium carbonate and PBAT. The inexpensive calcium carbonate in combination with PBAT is relatively cost competitive as compared to other biodegradable plastics. On the other hand, manufacturers are increasing their production in packaging films with a blend of polybutylene succinate (PBS) and PBAT.

Chinese Manufacturers Increasing Exports of 100% Biodegradable Plastic Bags

PLA and PBAT are being highly publicized as biodegradable polymer materials that are playing a pivotal role to minimize global white pollution, which involves pollution caused by conventional plastic. Due to the flexibility and high elongation at break, PBAT and its composite are widely used to develop biodegradable blown films. Chinese manufacturers in the PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market are bullish on expanding their business in 100% biodegradable plastic bags based on corn starch, PLA, and PBAT. This is evident since shopping bags are anticipated to dominate the highest revenue share among all application types in the market.

Companies in the PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market are increasing their production capabilities in soft and endurable biodegradable plastic bags with suitable strength of pull. Chinese manufacturers are extending their exports in Asia, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Australia, and North America.

Moisture-proof, Biodegradable Stand-up Pouches Grow Popular for Nuts Packaging

The PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of ~8.7% during the forecast period. Manufacturers are bolstering their output capacities in antimicrobial packaging systems that increase the shelf life of foods by inhibiting the growth of microorganisms. This has fueled the demand for antimicrobial PBAT films incorporating different amounts of chitosan nanofibers. Films made from aliphatic polyesters tend to be brittle, and can be overcome by blending PLA with other bio-based polymers such as PBAT. Moreover, improved mechanical and barrier performance of PLA/PBAT/TPS/nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC) nanocomposites have potential use in food packaging applications.

Manufacturers in the PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market are producing biodegradable stand up pouches for the packaging of nuts. These compostable pouches involve PLA, PBAT, and corn starch. Manufacturers are increasing the availability of moisture-proof and biodegradable stand up pouches applicable for food packaging. As such, food packages is slated to achieve the second-highest revenue among all application types in the market.

Poor Mechanical Strength in Biodegradable Mulch Films Affecting Demand Trends

The demand for biodegradable mulch films is driven by the amount of residual film in farmland soil in Northwest China, which is significantly higher than that in North China and Southwest China. Such demand and trends are translating into revenue opportunities for manufacturers in the PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market. However, manufacturers need to improve mechanical strength in biodegradable mulch films to prevent rupture during various applications. Thus, to achieve this, manufacturers need to invest in R&D to improve mechanical strength in biodegradable mulch films.

Apart from China, biodegradable mulch films are registering high demand in Japan and Europe.

Corn Starch, PLA Reduce Final Cost of PBAT Materials

The attributes of pure PBAT are not enough for consumer acceptance due to its high production cost and low mechanical strength as compared to other conventional plastics. Hence, companies in the PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market are increasing their research expenditure to lower production cost and improve mechanical properties in PBAT materials. As such, low cost materials such as starch and reinforcing materials including PLA are emerging as effective strategies to decrease the final price and improve the properties of PBAT materials.

Companies in the PBAT (polybutylene adipate terephthalate) market are taking efforts to meet the international standard of compostable material innovations and earn its certificates. These materials are taking the form of ready-to-use products that can be directly processed on conventional plastic equipment.

