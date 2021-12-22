UNESCO and Takhte launch the third book of youth essays ‘Year 2 AC (After Coronavirus)’

(Right to Left) Shivani Kasturia, Head- Takhte and VOV, Mr Eric Falt, Director, UNESCO New Delhi, and Goldie Kasturia, Founder- Takhte and VOV launching the book at UNESCO office.

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing with the momentum of the previous editions of their pan India essay contest, the UNESCO New Delhi Cluster and Takhte launched the third edition of the Essay contest book, ‘Year 2 AC (After Coronavirus): A Future Imagined by Youth’ on 17 December 2021.

The book contains a compilation of 100 winning essays written by young Indians and presents their unique perspectives on the challenges that youth face in the wake of the COVID pandemic – from disruption to education, to massive increases in the use of digital challenges. The contest presented them with a platform to imagine solutions to these challenges, both for the short and long terms. Over 900 submissions from across 30 States and Union Territories were received.

The book is a must-read to understand the observations, perspectives, and foresight of young writers across India. It includes a plethora of issues covered by the young writers, varying from education to culture, community to biodiversity, and the environment to disruptions in tourism. The anthology of essays is distinctive and unique, providing an important space for young people to demonstrate their knowledge, capacities, and drive for action.

“This book serves as a repository of reflections drawn directly from the minds of young people across India. What is so inspiring about these essays, however, is that a common thread can be found in young people’s desire and energy for change. They are demonstrating that they have the knowledge and wherewithal to step up and be part of the solution as we recover from the challenges of the pandemic," said Eric Falt, UNESCO New Delhi Director.

“Writing can be therapeutic. Children and youth must pen their thoughts as it can be incredibly relieving during these challenging times. Channelling the energy to the exclusive way of expressing and journaling can help one find better solutions,” said Goldie Kasturia, Founder -Takhte & VOV.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UNESCO (https://en.unesco.org/) is a specialized UN agency with a mandate to build peace through international cooperation in the fields of education, the sciences, culture, and communication and information. UNESCO's programmes contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in Agenda 2030, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015. The UNESCO New Delhi Cluster Office is mandated to cover six South Asian countries -- Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Takhte: Writers & Publishers (www.takhte.in) is a fast-growing firm, which provides support in writing and publishing books by writers of all ages. It also aims at promoting the importance of effective writing amongst young minds and for this conduct ‘Writeshops’ and annually organizing in partnership with UNESCO New Delhi, pan India online essay contest for children and youth. Takhte has also launched an online free publishing platform ‘Voice of Views’ https://takhte.in/VoiceofViews/ for children and youth to express with their writings in any form of literary work on topics closer to their heart.