Spotted seatrout Central East Management Region season reopens Jan. 1

Spotted seatrout will reopen to recreational harvest Jan. 1 in the spotted seatrout Central East Management Region, which includes all state and federal waters from Palm Beach through Volusia counties.

Spotted seatrout are one of Florida’s most popular inshore fisheries. This closed season was re-established in 2020 for the Central East Management Region to address declining trends in the stock and benefit spotted seatrout during times when they are particularly vulnerable to harvest.

Learn more about spotted seatrout by visiting MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Spotted Seatrout” under the “Regulations by Species – General Species” tab or download the Fish Rules App at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.